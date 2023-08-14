Julio Gracia is not going through his best moment, mentally, since he landed in Murcia. The Sevillian believes, according to those close to him, that the entity has not been fair to him and that the grana fans have a wrong notion of what has happened in recent weeks regarding his situation. In fact, the footballer wants to continue at Murcia but understands that his token (about 50,000 euros gross) is not in line with his performance, especially seeing the salaries of the new red signings, much higher than his.

Julio Gracia was one of Manolo Molina’s big bets two seasons ago. The footballer, who shone in the Betis academy and at Cartagena, needed a boost in his career after a gray year between Getafe B and Linares. And in Murcia he was key in a historic year. Like the rest of the squad, his salary was low and increased slightly with promotion to the First Federation.

He accepted the situation since the grana club was committed to economic moderation and not spending more than it generated, until in the final stretch of the summer market last year the march of Molina himself, dissatisfied with the intentions of his board, released the new red sports commission that distanced itself from the austere line maintained up to that moment and that Molina had only broken with the incorporation of Pedro León.

Cases like that of Sergio Aguza, who was key in the departure of Molina, who played in the same position as Gracia but had a salary that was double that of the Sevillian, were among those that hurt the former Betis player the most. Also the signings of the winter market, who ended up breaking the salary containment, although Gracia decided to finish the season at the same high level and wait for the summer to claim what he considered fair.

It didn’t take long for Gracia to receive a succulent offer from Castellón, in addition to other teams. That is why he spoke with Murcia to ask for a salary increase that would at least bring his salary closer to what the black and white team offered him, and also to the payrolls of the new Murcia incorporations in the current market. But according to those close to him, the renewal offer is low and seems more like an invitation for the footballer to leave the Murcian club.

What’s more, in Castellón they affirm that Real Murcia himself could have called the orelluts to ask how much they would be willing to pay for the footballer (his clause is half a million). That the grana club could have the incorporations of Tomás Pina, a footballer with a long history in the First Division, and Larrea, formerly of Tenerife, very advanced, could be key in this matter. Two midfielders who, together with Montoro, would take space from Julio Gracia himself. And that everything indicates that Morais, the Portuguese midfielder who arrived in Murcia this summer, could leave the club.