For Palestinians in East Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank, this Muslim holy month is marked by concern. On the one hand, they feel a collective pain for “their brothers” in Gaza. On the other, they suffer almost daily deadly Israeli raids, arrests and increased restriction of movement between Palestinian cities, which has worsened unemployment and lack of income. Nablus is a reflection of this situation, in the middle of Ramadan with no ceasefire in sight.