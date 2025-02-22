From the elections of December 2, 2018, The Andalusian PSOE has gone fire in fire. To the cataclysm that the Junta de Andalucía meant for the paintings of a game accustomed to sending for almost 37 years the difficulty joined … To acclimatize to the new opposition role, the trauma of the sentences in the case of the Andalusian former presidents Manuel Chaves and José Antonio Griñán, who had been everything for the party, and the swells that unleashed the operation orchestrated by Ferraz, With José Luis Ábalos as boss of organization, to get Susana Díaz of dispatch of the regional headquarters of San Vicente Street in Seville, replacing it with Juan Espadas in the primary of June 2021.

The bet of the federal PSOE for the then mayor of Seville was failed. Four consecutive electoral losses from the regional of June 19, 2022, in which Juanma Moreno (PP) reaped an unprecedented absolute majority, They crushed the confidence that Pedro Sánchez had deposited in his current spokesman in the Senatewhich trusted to endure at least two seasons in command. His underground career has not lasted for four years and has remained in a single attempted assault on the presidency of the Board.

The decision of the president of the government of launch its first vice president and Minister of FinanceMaría Jesús Montero, to direct the Andalusian PSOE, is the certification of that failure. A firefighter, a firefighter in this case, was urgently needed, with a double mission: Turn off the fire of the internal division left by the current addresswho purged those who had aligned with Susana Díaz, and stop the hemorrhage of the Outdimerous Andalusian Federation.

Pedro Sánchez needs Recover the electoral glue in the historic socialist fief to expand its territorial power, seriously decimated in the last regional and municipal, but above all for a matter of pure personal survival. With 8.4 million inhabitants, Andalusia is The community that contributes the most deputies to Congress, 61 of 350 seats. The next is Catalonia, with 48. It has to gain lost ground in the generals in Andalusia if you want to continue in the Moncloa. Only with the votes that Catalonia brings do not come out, especially when your government partner, Yolanda Díaz (Add), does not take off in the surveys.



Evolution of the PSOE in the regional elections Voting percentage and number of seats Leader socialist in each comic JOSÉ Rodríguez Of borbolla (1986) Manuel Chaves (1990 | 1994 | 1996 | 2000 | 2004 | 2008) JOSÉ Antonio Griñán (2012) Susana Díaz (2015 | 2018) MARIA JESUS HUNTSMAN (2026) Source: Junta de Andalucía Graph: A. Montes / ABC Sevilla

In the Regional Congress that brings together this weekend the Socialists in Armilla (Granada), Montero will inherit a PSOE in its lowest hours after sealing the worst result in history in the last regional: 30 seats and for the first time below the psychological barrier of the million votes. The insufficient victory that made Susana Díaz lose the Board gave way to a defeat this time without palliative.

Despite the efforts that Swords has made to raise an alternative to the Executive in the hands of the PP, the socialists are now further than ever to fulfill his dream of governing again The Junta de Andalucía.

The minister points to polarization

The first mission that Montero will have – a teacher by profession – It is putting the machine to win electionswhich has been gripped for years. It now undertakes a reconstruction task that will not be easy or as fast as I would like.

The first stone in his way is a consolidated president, Juanma Moreno, whose management presents few scratches —The judicial case of SAS contracts or sanitary waiting lists – after six years of management. He knows that he requires effects of effect to get off the pedestal to Moreno Bonilla – socialists always name him for his second last name. Your strategy goes through bring to Andalusia the polarization that reduces national politics to activate left -wing voters. He is already doing it, discrediting the moderate and centrist mood that the regional PP leader has cultivated. «Is educated, not moderate», He said of him the brand new leader.

Fourteen years after the last absolute majority achieved by Manuel Chaves in 2008, the Socialists have lost more than 1.2 million votes and 26 seats in the Andalusian Parliament. In 2022 voters without ideological attachments preferred a leader without edges like Moreno, or were so disenchanted with the left who stayed at home on the election day. The result was calamitoso. The PSOE has been left in the gutter more than half a million ballots in the last two elections: 400,000 in those of 2018 and 130,000 more in the appointment of 2022.

«With her the PSOE goes out to compete. Winning is very difficult, but the inertia of pessimism has broken, ”says a former leader

The dangerous decline towards irrelevance actually began a decade earlier. In 2012, the successor of Chaves, José Antonio Griñán, lost an Andalusian elections for the first timebut the collapse was made up of a major one, that of his rival Javier Arenaswho aspired to govern taking advantage of the wind in favor of the scandals that besieged the PSOE government. Against all forecast, Griñán saved the presidency thanks to his pact with the left united and the Pyrrhic majority of the PP candidate.

He former president led to a generational relief by giving the witness to Susana Díaz After resigning in the case ERE in August 2013. However, the hegemonic party continued to lose stuck at the polls.

A complicated inheritance

«Montero will receive an inheritance with hidden vices. There are cracks in the organizational structure although they were very well made up. The proof is that the related to swords They are mobilizing to plant battle at the provincial congresses of Jaén, Córdoba or Cádiz», Says a former party leader. Praise that the new leader has made gestures to integrate those who the outgoing sword direction had sent to the ‘exile’. «There is no doubt that the PSOE goes out to compete in better conditions with her that in the 2022 elections, which were a military ride for the PP. Winning is very difficult, but at least the inertia of pessimism has broken, ”he warns.

The minister, for the moment, has won her first two battles before examining at the polls: has aligned everyone behind her and has made her believe that the comeback is possible. We will have to wait until the election appointment in 2026 to know if it also convinces the Andalusians and if the result fills the expectations of its demanding chief Pedro Sánchez.