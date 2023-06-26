One of the best horror movies of 2023 has just landed on streaming and is the perfect option for lovers of the genre. Warner Bros. Pictures released this sequel to a gore classic considered a cult film on the big screen a few months ago, but now you have the opportunity to watch it from the comfort of your home and enjoy a feast of blood, guts and, above all, a good well-marked dose of violence. What movie is it about and where can you see it?

The craziest horror movie of 2023

There are violent feature films and others that are just brutal. We could not expect anything less from “Evil dead rise” (“Evil dead: the awakening” in Latin America), one of the many sequels to the horror classic directed and created by Sam Raimi, who this time served as producer of the film.

The film received a large amount of positive feedback and was well received by most critics. But beyond its reviews, what we highlight the most in this note is that the film is simply pure blood-soaked fun that we definitely do not recommend to any sensitive viewer. This is a film suitable only for those with a stomach of steel and zero hematophobia.

Where to see “Evil Dead: Awakening”?

“Evil Dead: Awakening” premiered in streaming, through HBO Max, last Friday, June 23. The Warner Bros. Pictures film was directed by Lee Cronin and starred Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland. It is definitely one of the best recommendations of 2023 for horror fans.

“Evil dead rise” came to streaming through HBO Max. Photo: Composition LR/Warner Bros. Discovery

Yes indeed! Make sure you watch it in the dark and at a high enough volume. Believe us, it will be worth it for each of the incredibly violent scenes that this film unfolds from its opening minutes to the end.

