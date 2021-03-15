The new labor trend is common among those under 34 years of age. skynesher

She is 23 years old and has been working as a telecommunications engineer in a cybersecurity company for less than a year. He asks to remain anonymous to confess that he has already conducted interviews to jump to another company. Their motives? The desire to learn about other projects – “the same type of client tires me” – and obtain a better salary, “as other colleagues my age have already done,” he says. You are not considering improving your conditions with your current employer. It just goes away.

You may not know it, but you are practicing job hopping (skipping work), the new labor trend that is sweeping those under 34 years of age and that prompts them to change jobs frequently. They do it because they do not feel commitment, nor do they identify with “company cultures”; they do not share the purpose of the company, nor its remuneration or promotion policy. “A job hopper With a technological profile, they can have increases of 40% in their salary in the first two years, an attractive reason for changing companies ”, points out Gema García, head of career services at the Ironhack technology school.

Something that María Ordovás, 25, with a degree in Law and Business Administration and Management, identifies with, who attributes the lack of attachment to the fact that “the company adapts your profile to their needs and does not offer you the position in which you are looking develop and grow ”. Ordovás has jumped, after a year as a sales analyst at a well-known automotive multinational, to a pharmaceutical analyst, a well-paid position. After 10 months, he has submitted his letter of resignation. “I am studying a master’s degree in Corporate Social Responsibility to focus on sustainable and green development with attractive and valuable projects, regardless of where they are located,” explains the young woman.

His attitude is not isolated. It responds to the new labor paradigm linked to a hyper-connected reality that offers thousands of job opportunities uncovered around the world due to the shortage of talent. There are the half a million jobs that have been vacant in 2020 due to lack of technological profiles, according to a report by the European Commission that goes further and puts the offer of positions aimed at digitization at 200,000 in Spain and 900,000 in the European Union for next year.

The pandemic, as a backdrop, is the final push for these young people who can walk their talent through a virtual market that they access hand in hand with teleworking and the smart tools that make it possible on a global scale. On the practice of job hopping, a report by the Robert Half firm indicates that 75% of those surveyed between 18 and 34 years old consider it key to progress in their professional career, obtain new experiences and better salaries. “Young people have modified their scale of values, now influenced by the immediacy of the reward and the lack of a long-term career perspective.”, Says Javier Cantera, president of the human resources consultancy Auren BLC.

A diagnosis in which Gema García agrees: “It is a generation that moves in the short term because it does not know stability, after two world crises and a pandemic.” “They don’t plan for the long term, whether it’s jobs or housing, and their college education, in such a fast-paced world, hardly serves them.” Companies such as Repsol, Amadeos or BBVA acknowledge “that the profile of the employee has changed”, that digital natives “need deeper motivations, flexibility and to be listened to regularly” and that their challenge is “not to stop being attractive to them”.

Learn every day

A digital native moves through innovative projects in which he learns something every day. Continuous training is a need that the company must satisfy, “so they demand funds to be spent on updated training that prevents them from stagnating,” says the Ironhack spokeswoman. “Three years ago we incorporated a good part of these profiles and we have learned that they need mobility; move in a short time, for example, from an electricity and gas project to an industrial one or to a wind farm and in different countries. The key to retaining them lies in learning as a driving force and a job that provides them with social value, ”says Carmen Muñoz, Repsol’s General Director of People and Organization. “It is a talent that comes with new knowledge, skills, different ways of working and diversity,” he acknowledges.

“Jumping every two years from one job to another makes me feel like the owner of my progression and look for what really makes me happy.” So speaks a young woman employed in a television production company who, after two seasons in a successful program, gives up a third to discover new horizons in another production company. “We are facing the most difficult talent to retain because they are in a hurry and eager to undertake new responsibilities. They do not look for companies that reconcile, promise a good environment or training understood as a privilege. They work with smart work policies, freedom of opinion and multipurpose groups to learn in a diverse way ”, indicates Javier Cantera.

But practice job hopping has another less friendly aspect for these young people, according to Robert Half, who estimates 44% of managers who consider it unlikely to hire one of these young people for fear of losing them in the short term. Which is not a concern for technology Amadeus. “We train them equally,” says its director of People and Culture, Valle Rodríguez. “We work with methodology agile. A project is finished within a year and it is transferred to a new one, equally attractive in the short-medium term ”. From BBVA, its global head of talent acquisition, Ophélie Richard, recognizes that “we must assume the risk that they leave, which, at the same time, challenges us to generate levers to offer them a career project tailored to their needs, with new workspaces and success stories in social networks that bring them closer to seeing how they work committed to society and sustainability, essential values ​​to retain this generation ”.