The most dangerous violations on Moscow roads in 2020 were non-observance of the distance (23 percent of the total number of accidents) and violation of the rules of passage of pedestrian crossings (14 percent of cases). Such data leads Autonews.ru with reference to the press service of the traffic police department of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in Moscow.

Among the violations that most often lead to serious accidents, there was also a discrepancy between the speed of the car and specific conditions (13 percent).

According to the traffic police, among pedestrians, the most common violations are crossing the road in the wrong place (69 percent), going out on the road at a red light (13 percent), unexpected exit from behind cars or structures (8 percent).

