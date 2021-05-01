The Indian variant has already arrived in our country. As reported The sixth, the presence of this strain on the Prometheus Leader ship, which is confined in the port of Vigo due to an outbreak of six positives.

The news was also confirmed through Twitter by the Ministry of Health Galician: “The Microbiology Service of the Álvaro Cunqueiro Hospital has just confirmed the Indian variant in 3 of the 5 COVID-19 samples of the crew of the ship docked in Vigo. This is the subvariant 2 of variant B1.617, which is sensitive to the vaccine “, reads the Tweet.

Two hospitalized

Sergas decided to carry out the genomic sequencing of samples from five of those affected, for their clinical profile and for being people from India. Now studies have revealed that three cases correspond to this dangerous variant.

Two of the sailors are hospitalized in the Vithas Fátima Vigo center. According to health sources revealed to Europa Press, both were admitted to the hospital after testing positive and they continue in the plant, evolving “without significant changes”.

The other four crew are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms, and the ship remains docked in isolation at the Transatlantic Dock of the Galician port. As the Galician authorities point out, the outbreak is under control and the sailors remain stable.

Prior quarantine

Europa Press He also noted that the quarantine started hours before the ship with Singapore flag dock in the Galician city. In this way, the crew did not disembark at any time, Except for the two hospitalized sailors.