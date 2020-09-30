Researchers have identified the types of cancer from which Russians most often die, as well as regions of the country where problems with cancer care are most acute. Statistics published on website research of the Foundation “Help is needed” within the project “To be precise”.

The material tells about the incidence and mortality from cancer in 2019. According to the authors of the project, increasing the life expectancy of people with cancer is one of the main goals in the fight against this disease in the world. “Malignant neoplasms (MNO) are the most dangerous: they are the second cause of death both in Russia and throughout the world,” the study says.

Every year more than 150 thousand men and 130 thousand women die from cancer, as well as about a thousand children and adolescents under 17 years of age. In total, more than 294 thousand people died from malignant tumors in 2019. In total, about 4 million residents of the country knew about their diagnosis at the end of last year.

For five years, the most deadly type of cancer has been respiratory cancer. In 2019, 50 thousand Russians died from him.

In a third of patients, cancer is detected in the fourth and third stages of the disease. Cancers of the lungs, stomach, colon and pancreas are usually found in the latter stage. Breast cancer can be found at an earlier stage, despite its prevalence.

Also, due to cancer in 2019, 35 percent of patients among the adult population became disabled.

Over the past six years, the most common type of cancer among patients registered in specialized clinics is breast cancer. As of 2019, 718 thousand 703 patients with a similar diagnosis were treated in cancer centers.

Next in terms of prevalence are skin cancers, cancer of the body of the uterus, prostate and colon.

Skin cancer in 2019 became the most diagnosed type among Russians of both sexes. Among other types of diseases, lung cancer has become the most detected in men over the past year, and breast cancer in women. Blood cancer was more often found in children under 17 years of age.

After examining a number of factors (the ratio of mortality to morbidity for the five types of cancer from which patients most often die, financing of treatment, and so on), the researchers named the regions where the problem of cancer care is most pronounced. In their opinion, these are the Altai Republic, Dagestan, North Ossetia, Kalmykia, Chechnya, Adygea and the Leningrad Region.

The least problems are in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, the Tomsk Region, Kamchatka and Sakhalin.

A little more than 200 billion rubles were spent on rendering assistance to cancer patients from the funds of general medical insurance (MHI) last year. For modern drugs (targeted, immunopreparations, hormones and their antagonists) for one patient, the state allocated an average of 20 thousand rubles in 2019, according to the study.