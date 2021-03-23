A fitness trainer from one of the international schools, Tatyana Lukina, told the Mir 24 TV channel that office workers are more likely to suffer from myopia, osteochondrosis, and lymph disorders.

She also named the leg-to-leg position the most hazardous to health. “Just like with a tucked leg, it gives support only on one half of the pelvis, while the other seems to hang in the air,” the expert said, adding that this creates a lateral inclination of the pelvis, and hence a lateral inclination of the spine.

Lukina stressed that if you sit in this position for several minutes a day, then nothing terrible will happen. However, if this has become a habitual posture, then soon there will be an overstrain of the muscle structures around the half of the pelvis hanging in the air, because it does not lean on the surface.

A pose in which a person rests on only one leg threatens to damage the cruciate ligaments or meniscus. The specialist explained that in this position, the cruciate ligaments and the anterior horns of the meniscus are overloaded, therefore, when walking, discomfort in the knee may occur.

The expert advised to sit on the ischial bones exactly with support on both legs. You also need to adjust the height of the chair so that your feet touch the floor.

Earlier, a neurologist, head of the pain treatment clinic of the Vinogradov Hospital, Yevgeny Sokov, named the most useful posture for sleeping. According to him, the position on the side with slightly bent arms and legs is optimal for relaxation. At the same time, it is better to choose the right side for sleep so that the heart does not experience pressure from compression by the mediastinum and lungs.