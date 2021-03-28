Brazil is currently the global epicenter of the corona crisis. A new mutant is spreading. Many see Jair Bolsonaro’s responsibility.

Brasília – Last Tuesday, Brazil registered over 100,000 new corona infections within one day for the first time. The Latin American country passed the threshold of 300,000 corona deaths on Wednesday. On Friday, Brazil posted another daily high: 3,650 Covid-19-related deaths. The location is that of the German press agency figures indicated dramatically. In many places the health system has already collapsed or at its extreme limit. In addition, there is the worrying Brazilian mutant P.1, which is spreading. The country is currently the global epicenter of the corona crisis. Serious allegations have long been louder. They are directed against Brazil’s right-wing populist Prime Minister Jair Bolsonaro.

In a widely acclaimed study by the Australian Lowy Institutes Researchers compared the corona management of 98 countries. Brazil landed in 98th place. Observers attribute the catastrophic conditions in the country to the president’s handling of the corona virus, among other things. Right at the beginning, he played down the virus, insulted warning people, did little to contain it, ridiculed vaccinations and called Covid-19 a “minor flu” – the pandemic got out of control. “If he were a bit tall, he would have apologized to the families of the 300,000 deaths from Covid and millions of people infected. He is responsible for it, ”the former President of Brazil, Inácio Lula da Silva, recently told the mirror.

Corona crisis in Brazil: Most deaths after the US in connection with Covid-19

The USA has recorded the highest number of deaths in the course of the corona pandemic to date. But unlike Brazil, the United States is moving forward in fighting the pandemic and vaccinating its population. At the beginning of his presidency, Joe Biden promised his compatriots 100 million vaccinations in the first 100 days of his tenure. The goal was already achieved in half of the days, and Biden then doubled the targeted number of cans. The situation in Brazil is completely different. “According to the researchers doing this (the analysis), this is the largest health system collapse in Brazilian history,” writes Fiocruz, a Brazilian public health institute.

COVID deaths have increased very rapidly in Brazil in recent days.https://t.co/mIruoTjktJ pic.twitter.com/BYIuRz6g6x – Max Roser (@MaxCRoser) March 16, 2021

But not only Brazil is facing a serious situation. Worldwide, the country is playing a decisive role in two of the greatest crises humanity is currently experiencing: the climate crisis and the pandemic. Because there is great concern about what will happen if the Brazilian mutant spreads. “Brazil is developing into a threat to the global fight against corona. Due to the high number of infections with the P1 variant, P1 can continue to change and a complete escape variant against all previous vaccines can arise. There was already that in laboratory studies, ”tweeted the SPD health politician Karl Lauterbach.

Jair Bolsonaro: His anti-science approach to the corona pandemic caused horror

Well-known neuroscientist Dr. Miguel Nicolelis of Duke University in North Carolina summed up the situation across the street Huffington Post as follows: “This is currently probably the most dangerous place in the world.” On Tuesday, the very day on which Brazil reported over 100,000 new infections for the first time, Jair Bolsonaro addressed the population. Like the British Guardian reported that the ruler defended his corona management and claimed that people would soon be able to lead a “normal life” again. He went on to explain his rejection of a lockdown with concerns about jobs and “economic chaos”. Protests broke out in several large cities, and people shouted “liars” and “murderers”. A cross-section of what is currently on the minds of people.

Right at the beginning of the Corona crisis, Bolsonaro caused a stir with his anti-science approach in dealing with the pandemic. Many feared that the president would not make the fight against the virus a top priority and would not do enough to supply the population with vaccines. “What I see in front of me is a country that gives no value to the lives of its citizens,” the newspaper quotes the scientist and broadcaster Átila Iamarino. Brazil is literally running out of oxygen in many parts of the country with the collapse of numerous hospitals. (aka)

