Within the fall, low footwear could be harmful to well being, mentioned the physician, traumatologist-orthopedist, osteopath, candidate of medical sciences Konstantin Ternovoy in an interview with radio Sputnik.

He famous that in recent times folks have worn footwear that don’t cowl their ankles and quick pants in chilly climate. In accordance with the specialist, this threatens hypothermia and irritation of the Achilles tendon.

“You should maintain your toes in dry footwear, footwear needs to be in season, waterproof and never quick. No cloth sneakers will defend your toes, ”Ternovoy mentioned.

The professional added that you would be able to change to autumn footwear when the daytime temperature is stored at 14 levels Celsius.

In June, the traumatologist-orthopedist of the Pirogov Heart, Mikhail Vikhtar, known as shale essentially the most harmful summer season footwear. The physician really useful carrying footwear with interior foot help and never neglecting orthopedic insoles. As well as, he identified the necessity to decide on footwear with not too stiff soles.