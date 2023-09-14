Global Witness: Colombia is the most dangerous country for environmental activists

Colombia has been named the most dangerous country for conservationists. Nearly 2,000 violent attacks against environmental activists have been recorded around the world over the past ten years, says a report from a non-governmental organization. Global Witness.

By taking up the fight for the ecological future of the planet, Colombians are seriously risking their own lives. “Colombia ranks first in the world in the number of cases of violence against environmental defenders, with a total of 60 such episodes recorded over the past year. This represents a third of the number of similar incidents worldwide,” noted a Global Witness press release. Even though Colombia ratified the Escazús Agreement, the only environmental treaty in Latin America, last October, violent crimes against environmental activists have doubled since 2021.

From 2012 to 2022, the number of conservationists who did not survive an attack was 1,910, with 177 last year alone. 88 percent of such incidents occur in Latin American countries. In particular, according to the organization, 34 incidents were recorded in Brazil, 31 in Mexico and 14 in Honduras. There are 11 known violent crimes against environmental defenders in the Philippines.

Global Witness estimates that one in five attacks on a conservationist occurs in the Amazon, with nearly 40 such cases recorded there last year. Local indigenous peoples are most at risk (34 percent of victims of attacks occurring in 2022). The danger to Indians often comes from European and American companies involved in gold mining and logging.

Conservationists often take on big tech companies. Thus, in the spring, American environmentalists and Indians sued the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for issuing permission to Elon Musk’s company for a rocket launch in Texas. According to the plaintiffs, the local ecosystem is threatened by fires from rocket explosions, as well as light and noise pollution.