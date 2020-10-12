Rafa Nadal’s thirteenth title at Roland Garros made the sports world vibrate with a new victory for the Balearic tennis player on the clay of Paris. As soon as the game ended, several figures from world sport surrendered to the new conquest of Rafa Nadal in Paris.

One of the most effusive was Iker Casillas, who showed his admiration for Nadal’s game during the match (Gif of Joey from Friends included) and then congratulate the Balearic with a photo of Nadal celebrating the victory and the comment “Incredible Rafa !! Legend”.

The Spanish footballer also celebrated the triumph of Nadal Sergio Ramos, which he wrote on his social networks. “Legend and inspiration for any goal in life. Discoverer of limits that do not exist. At your feet Rafa Nadal. Congratulations!” next to the hashtag #VamosRafa.

One of the most special congratulations for Nadal, in addition to the emotional letter from Roger Federer, was that of his friend Pau Gasol, who celebrated Nadal’s victory in this way on social networks. “With this exhibition you take your 13th Roland Garros … and there are already 20 Grand Slams in your pocket to match Federer. You are very big, the word Legend is already beginning to fall short of you !!!!”

The Spanish tennis player Garbiñe Muguruza, who also knows what it is to win Roland Garros, also celebrated Nadal’s victory with this message “Enooorme Rafa Nadal !!” next to the hashtag #Legend (legend). Another figure of Spanish women’s tennis also added to the congratulations, Carla Suarez. “Congratulations Rafa Nadal for the example for everyone. You are doing something more than history.” Another champion of women’s tennis, Simona halepHe also did not want to forget Nadal’s title. “Congratulations Rafa. You are an example for everyone in our sport and the best we have seen. And most importantly, a great person. All my respect.”

They also congratulated Nadal on his triumph Mireia Belmonte and Carolina Marín. The swimmer wrote on her social networks. “Congratulations Rafa Nadal on your thirteenth Roland Garros! Once again, an example for everyone!” For his part, Marín highlighted: “The only thing that does not change in 2020 is Rafa Nadal winning at Roland Garros!” next to the hashtag #VamosRafa

The golfer Sergio garcia He also wanted to join in the congratulations with this message. “Congratulations to my friend Rafa Nadal on his victory at Roland Garros, his twentieth Grand Slam title. Rafa’s great game and tournament !!!”

More congratulations to Nadal



Fernando Verdasco: “Best athlete in history Rafa Nadal !! Congratulations once again … and it’s already 13 …”

Feliciano López: “It’s incredible what you just achieved Rafa Nadal !! Nothing can beat you at Roland Garros”

Rod Laver: “Congratulations to the King of the Earth Rafa Nadal. Winning 13 Grand Slam in Paris is extraordinary. It has been an ideal Grand Slam final for a challenging year. You are an inspiration, Rafa, kind and great. I toast to your 20 majors”

Pablo Andújar: “Congratulations for continuing to make history Rafa Nadal! Thank you for giving us so many moments of joy!”

Pablo Cuevas: “An advance Nico Almagro” (recalling the prophecy of the Murcian in 2008, when he said “He will win Roland Garros 40 years in a row. He will be 65 years old and he will continue to win Roland Garros”).

Almagro himself before the final: “There are things that a pandemic does not change either … DON Rafael Nadal again one step away from taking over Paris. Instead of giving him the trophy, I would give him the Eiffel Tower directly and have him put it in his home garden (whatever what happens in the final) “

Roberto Bautista: “Insuperable Rafa Nadal “, along with 13 trophy emojis for as many titles as Nadal has at Roland Garros

Iga Swiatek: “Congratulations Rafa Nadal” It is incredible to share this experience with you. Can I even say this? “

Jaume Munar: “Legend. Thanks Rafa Nadal”