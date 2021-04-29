Experts have revealed the most coveted type of vacation for Russians in the upcoming summer season. This was reported by the Izvestia newspaper.

It is noted that tourists are interested in outdoor activities, which is why the sales of hiking equipment have sharply increased. Thus, according to the analytical platform “Check Index”, the demand for tents increased by 106 percent compared to last year’s spring and almost caught up with the indicators of 2019.

In addition, in April, sales of swimwear increased 11 times compared to 2020. At the same time, the average bill for swimwear amounted to 2,076 rubles, which is 33 percent more than last year.

According to experts, the high demand for these goods is associated with the fatigue of Russians from the restrictions imposed during the pandemic.

Earlier, the Russian shared the most beautiful places in Abkhazia, where you can relax with a tent. So, the tourist advised to stop at the most famous camping in the region, which is located in the Rybzavod area. The man also recommended the Temple of the Ambar in the Gudauta region, suitable for a secluded overnight stay.