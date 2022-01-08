At the press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in response to a request TASS named the bills that were most often counterfeited in 2021. It is known that in a year more than 19 thousand criminal cases were initiated on the fact of making counterfeit money.

Thus, the most counterfeited were the denominations of one, two and five thousand rubles. In 2020, the most frequently counterfeited banknotes were five and one thousand rubles. During that period, about 18 thousand criminal cases were initiated. Russians were warned that markets, stalls, fairs and small shops are most likely to face counterfeit money. The danger also exists in places where there is no special equipment to verify the authenticity of money.

Earlier, the Russian woman spoke about a new scheme of fraud, the victim of which was her 82-year-old mother. In the comments, netizens reminded neighbors of ways that can save elderly relatives from being cheated by swindlers.