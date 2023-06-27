Green Smartphones: Android turned out to be more intuitive OS than iOS

Smartphone users found Google’s operating system more convenient than iOS. This is reported in research Green Smartphones.

The agency’s specialists determined which OS is considered the most intuitive among users based on Google search query statistics. The authors found that, on average, iPhone owners and iOS users are more likely to ask for help explaining certain device features.

The authors of the report analyzed the number of requests related to gadgets per month. It turned out that, for example, the question “how to record a screen” is asked by Android smartphone users 24 thousand times, iOS – 84 thousand times, “how to restore factory settings” – 8.4 thousand versus 61 thousand, “how to record a phone call” – 12 thousand versus 28 thousand, “how to update the device” – 3 thousand versus 13 thousand, respectively.

Based on this data, Green Smartphones concluded that Android is about 58 percent more convenient than iOS. At the same time, Android owners often name the high flexibility as the main advantage of the ecosystem, and iPhone users – a long period of support for updates.

Earlier, SellCell representatives said that the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and X can be sold profitably before the fall. The authors of the reports noted that this is due to the fact that smartphones will not receive support for iOS 17 and their price will gradually decrease.