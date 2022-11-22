The gathering ‘A dos bandas’ analyzes the news of FC Cartagena and Real Murcia. Luis Carrión’s team falls in Anduva against Mirandés in one of their worst games of the season and with a penalty against which has raised the controversy over the VAR and has unhinged the world of football. The albinegro attack, denied after three quarters of the field, is experiencing a bad moment, especially at home. The grana team returns to the path of victory after the elimination in La Palma and a week in which Mario Simón played his position. The Murcian coach pulled on the players who gave him promotion last year and the defensive strength that gave him such good results in the Second Federation. All this, accompanied by a Loren in stellar mode, returns the team to the ‘playoff’ positions.