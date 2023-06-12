1 -“The other day I took an analysis and I have given the normal for a man of my age: 90% of viagra in the blood”.

2 -“I had eleven in a row at the door and I fucked eight”

3 -“The opposition tells me to go home: which one? I’m twenty”

4 -“Only Napoleon did more than I have done”

5 -Berlusconi congratulates Barack Obama after being elected as the first black president of the United States: “He is handsome, young and very tanned too”

6 -“Can the left win? I value the intelligence of Italians too highly to think that there are so many assholes out there who vote against their own interests.”

7 -“I have little hair because my brain is so big that it pushes the hairs out and they fall out”

8 – «Zapatero has formed a government that is too pink. We cannot do it because in Italy there is a prevalence of men in politics and it is not easy to find leading women prepared for government activity»

9 -“For love of Italy, I felt that I had to save it from the left”

10 -“They will discover that Mao did not eat the boys raw but had boiled them to fertilize the fields”

eleven -“Please, only young and beautiful women can be here. The old and ugly please support the opposition »

12 -“I am sending you a bus full of prostitutes”, addressed to the Monza players

13 -“I always win. I am doomed to win”

14 -“Girls like to dine with men who can decide their fate”

fifteen – «In all of us there is a part of homosexuality of 25 percent, I also have it. After a careful examination I have discovered that mine is a lesbian »

16 -“I’ll try to soften it and become boring, even very boring, but I don’t know if I’ll be able to do it”

17 -"One must make a joke every 10 or 15 minutes. It's the way to keep morale high."

18 -“If by taking care of everyone’s interests I also take care of mine, it cannot be said that there is a conflict of interest”

19 -To Martin Schulz: «I know a man in Italy who is producing a film about the Nazi camps. I will propose you for the role of kapo, you would be perfect»