-“The other day I took an analysis and I have given the normal for a man of my age: 90% of viagra in the blood”.
-“I had eleven in a row at the door and I fucked eight”
-“The opposition tells me to go home: which one? I’m twenty”
-“Only Napoleon did more than I have done”
-Berlusconi congratulates Barack Obama after being elected as the first black president of the United States: “He is handsome, young and very tanned too”
-“Can the left win? I value the intelligence of Italians too highly to think that there are so many assholes out there who vote against their own interests.”
-“I have little hair because my brain is so big that it pushes the hairs out and they fall out”
– «Zapatero has formed a government that is too pink. We cannot do it because in Italy there is a prevalence of men in politics and it is not easy to find leading women prepared for government activity»
-“For love of Italy, I felt that I had to save it from the left”
-“They will discover that Mao did not eat the boys raw but had boiled them to fertilize the fields”
-“Please, only young and beautiful women can be here. The old and ugly please support the opposition »
-“I am sending you a bus full of prostitutes”, addressed to the Monza players
-“I always win. I am doomed to win”
-“Girls like to dine with men who can decide their fate”
– «In all of us there is a part of homosexuality of 25 percent, I also have it. After a careful examination I have discovered that mine is a lesbian »
-“I’ll try to soften it and become boring, even very boring, but I don’t know if I’ll be able to do it”
-“One must make a joke every 10 or 15 minutes. It’s the way to keep morale high.”
-“If by taking care of everyone’s interests I also take care of mine, it cannot be said that there is a conflict of interest”
-To Martin Schulz: «I know a man in Italy who is producing a film about the Nazi camps. I will propose you for the role of kapo, you would be perfect»
-“I am the best political leader in Europe and in the world”
#controversial #phrases #Cavaliere
Leave a Reply