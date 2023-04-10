Barranquilla’s junior matches usually arouse various emotions in their fans, as they have several rivals that make the duels more exciting and striking. Within its history, the sharks have had controversial moments, which are unforgettable for Colombian soccer. Next, we will show you some of the most remembered.

‘El pibe Valderrama’ showed a ticket to the Judge

On October 31, 2007, América de Cali visited the Metropolitano stadium to play against Junior from Barranquilla and thus be able to qualify for the final home runs.

At one point, judge Óscar Julián Ruiz whistled a foul in favor of Cali and they managed to score a goal with which they tied. This situation bothered ‘El Pibe’ Valderrama, who insinuated that the referee was bought, and even showed him a $50,000 bill.

Faced with this gesture, Ruiz expelled Valderrama from the party. That day Los Escarlatas won 1-3 with goals from Venezuelan Jorge Rojas and Paulo César Arango.

The non-existent lack of ‘Piojo’ Acuña

On November 29, 2008, Junior from Barranquilla faced América de Cali again, again at the Metropolitano stadium. On this occasion, the Boyacá referee José Luis Niño sanctioned a penalty in favor of Junior for an alleged foul on Emerson ‘Piojo’ Acuña.

In the recordings you can see that this player threw himself to the ground without anyone touching him and without even having a rival nearby. Finally, the Red Devils tied and qualified for the final against Independiente Medellín.

DANIELA LARRARTE ASAAD

DIGITAL SCOPE THE TIME

TIME

