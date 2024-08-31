The series of Final Fantasy It is one of the longest-running in the history of video games: with 15 chapters of the main series under its belt, as well as a large number of spin-offs, choosing your favorite title is not easy, neither for us passionate gamers, nor for professionals.

In a recent interview at IGN of the creator of the series, Hironobu Sakaguchi, the developer declared to have a “pupil” among the productions: a title that, in his opinion, manages to fully express the spirit of the series with a completeness that cannot be found in the other chapters.

Users will be surprised to know that the developer is not referring to the most beloved chapter by the community, that is Final Fantasy 7so popular that it has received a series of re-releases and an ongoing remake effort with truly exceptional results among critics and audiences.

The title the author is referring to, however, is Final Fantasy VI.: the sixth chapter of the series, the last with the pixel-art setting, is considered by long-time fans as one of the most important titles in the series, if not even more incisive than the seventh chapter itself.

The use of pixel-art to its “maximum power”, according to the developer, was precisely the strong point that allowed the title to be at the top of his preferences. For years now, there has been talk of the possibility of seeing a remake of this beloved chapter on next-gen consoles: is there something cooking?