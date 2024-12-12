With the celebration of Christmas, we see the lighting of the streets, the expectation for the Extraordinary Christmas Drawbut, between the hustle and bustle of shopping and preparing for the holidays that are just around the corner, the threat of fraud also looms. Scams when purchasing tickets, problems arising when collecting prizes shared between several people, fraud due to the acquisition of false shares online, are some of the most common tricks.

The most repeated deceptions at this time of year

Among the scams that we should not fall into and to which we must remain alert so that they do not ruin Christmas for us is receiving a text message or email. Scammers pretend impersonate corporate institutions to inform that we have been awarded in the draw when we had not even participated. We can often identify it because the message contains several spelling mistakes. Scammers may want to obtain our bank details or directly request a transaction to access the prize. If there is any suspicion, we must avoid following any instructions given in that email.

It is also repeated the online purchase of fake tenthsIn that case, trusted web pages are accompanied by an https, while those that are not trustworthy eat the last letter. ‘s’. Likewise, our alarms should sound about a possible scam when the website lacks reliable contact with the company or does not indicate the delivery date of the tenth.

In the case of physical sale The National Police recommends checking that the ticket has the logo, code and seal of the issuing entity or that it indicates that it is an authorized subdivision. And we must suspect if the price of the tenth is much cheaper than usual.









One of the last warnings has to do with the legendary Tocomocho. Basically it consists of a person approaching you on the street and telling you that they have won a juicy amount of money in the draw, but they cannot collect the tenth. The scammer may even show you a false list of winning tickets showing the number they have in their possession. So he offers the tenth in exchange for a sum and accompanies the victim to the ATM or bank to finalize the transaction. These scammers usually target elderly peoplebut no one is exempt from falling into this scam.

Recommendations of the National Police

Added to these warnings are a series of security tips from the National Police:

Buy tickets only on authorized sites

If you make your purchase online, save the emails related to it and take screenshots of the management.

When you buy a lottery with friends or family, photocopy the tenth and specify who participates in that purchase and what amount each one plays.

Try to keep the ticket in perfect condition. Its deterioration could cause problems if it is awarded.

Take a photograph of your tenth or write down in a safe place the number, the series and the elements that will help you identify the tenth if you lose it.

Report the loss or theft of your tenth at any National Police station, in addition to notifying State Lotteries and Betting. You can inform the Police on their website.

The National Police, through its ‘X’ account, the old Twitter, has published different videos launching tips for buying and sharing Christmas lottery tickets.