United States Secretary of State
If a person does not meet the requirements for permanent residence, he or she is considered inadmissible.
Obtaining a green card in the United States can be a complex process, given that there are many reasons why the application can be denied. For the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), inadmissibility means that a person does not meet the requirements to obtain legal permanent residence.
If your request is rejected, it is possible to appeal the decision to the USCIS, but it is crucial that the appeal is well founded.since the chances of success are limited. The Immigration and Nationality Law clearly establishes the causes of inadmissibility, and it is essential to understand and comply with these requirements to successfully obtain a green card in the United States.
The application process for permanent residence varies depending on the eligibility category. However, generally, applicants must provide documentation proving their eligibility, pass a background check, and pay an application fee. According to Uscis, these are the most common causes:
- Health problems: If the applicant has a communicable disease or disability that poses a risk to public health, the green card may be denied.
- Criminal record: Serious criminal records, such as violent or drug-related crimes, may be grounds for rejection.
- Ineligibility: Failure to meet requirements, such as lacking a valid sponsor or means to support yourself, may result in green card denial.
- Errors in the application– Incorrect or incomplete information on the application may lead to denial.
Additionally, other less common causes include falsification of documents, fraud and diplomatic reasons.
- Inadmissibility for health reasons: Includes contagious diseases, lack of required vaccinations, and physical or mental disorders with dangerous behaviors.
- Inadmissibility due to criminal activity: moral violations, drug trafficking, prostitution, among others, may result in inadmissibility.
- Inadmissibility for reasons of national security: Participation in terrorist activities, espionage or sabotage can lead to green card denial.
- Inadmissibility due to probability of becoming a public charge: If the applicant is considered to be fundamentally dependent on the government for subsistence, the green card may be denied.
- Inadmissibility due to lack of labor certification: People seeking to work permanently in the United States may be inadmissible if they do not have certification from the Department of Labor.
- Inadmissibility due to fraud or false statements: Presenting deliberate false information or fraud on the application will result in green card denial.
- Inadmissibility due to previous removals and/or illegal presence: entering illegally, violating visa conditions or remaining illegally in the country are grounds for inadmissibility.
- Miscellaneous grounds for inadmissibility: entering illegally, not attending immigration hearings, being a smuggler, violating student visa conditions, among others, can also be reasons for denial.
