Obtaining a green card in the United States can be a complex process, given that there are many reasons why the application can be denied. For the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), inadmissibility means that a person does not meet the requirements to obtain legal permanent residence.

If your request is rejected, it is possible to appeal the decision to the USCIS, but it is crucial that the appeal is well founded.since the chances of success are limited. The Immigration and Nationality Law clearly establishes the causes of inadmissibility, and it is essential to understand and comply with these requirements to successfully obtain a green card in the United States.

The application process for permanent residence varies depending on the eligibility category. However, generally, applicants must provide documentation proving their eligibility, pass a background check, and pay an application fee. According to Uscis, these are the most common causes:

Health problems: If the applicant has a communicable disease or disability that poses a risk to public health, the green card may be denied. Criminal record: Serious criminal records, such as violent or drug-related crimes, may be grounds for rejection. Ineligibility: Failure to meet requirements, such as lacking a valid sponsor or means to support yourself, may result in green card denial. Errors in the application– Incorrect or incomplete information on the application may lead to denial.

Additionally, other less common causes include falsification of documents, fraud and diplomatic reasons.