In winter, the number of car collisions on the road increases. The share of such cases in winter is more than 55%, while in spring and summer it is only 45–47%. Sergei Demidov, vice president for auto insurance at Renaissance Insurance, told Izvestia about this on January 11.

Difficult weather conditions, such as heavy snowfall or ice, lead to an increase in road accidents and, consequently, to an increase in insurance claims. The most common problems for drivers this winter were collisions with other cars (55%) and collisions with obstacles (21%), the expert said.

“Damage to a car in a parking lot often occurs in winter, but its share decreases compared to the warm season (20% versus 14%). This is probably due to the fact that under the snow it becomes more difficult to notice typical damage in the form of scratches and chips. Interestingly, the share of damage due to objects getting into the car (for example, stones flying out from under the wheels) almost doubles in winter – from almost 6% in summer to 3.6% in winter. This is due to the lower average speed in winter,” Demidov said.

The share of calls for technical assistance to start the engine increases fourfold, the reason being a discharged battery. The share of damage due to foreign objects, such as icicles, falling on the car increases by more than one and a half times (from 1 to 1.6%), the specialist added.

At the end of October, auto expert and Izvestia columnist Roman Soldatov named the basic rules for driving in the snow. He recommended not exceeding the speed limit, keeping the maximum possible distance from other cars, reducing the number of lane changes and not being distracted by mobile devices.