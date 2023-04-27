The most common variants of auto-substitutions were revealed in the course of a survey of Russians by Renaissance Insurance (MOEX: RENI) and the Autocode service for checking and selecting cars. The results of the study were at the disposal of Moslenta.

According to 76 percent of those surveyed, the most common trick of car scammers was the sudden braking of the car in front. Other popular cheating schemes were a rigged strike from a blind spot at a roundabout (reported by 48 percent of respondents) and an imitation of a collision with a pedestrian (47 percent of respondents).

The ranking of the most popular schemes also included claims for damages for a scratch in a parking lot.

