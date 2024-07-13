He asylum application process in the United States It is important for those who seek protection due to well-founded fears of persecution in their countries of origin. However, Many applications are rejected due to avoidable errors during the submission process. For this reason, We will explain the most common mistakes and how to avoid them to increase the chances of a successful application.

According to the page of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS, for its acronym in English), Form I-589 is the key to applying for asylum in the United States. However, Many applications are rejected simply because they are not complete. or were submitted incorrectly. “It is important to correctly submit a complete and signed application to the correct submission location,” the agency explains.

For this, It is essential that each instruction provided by the Uscis is complied with. to avoid these problems from the start. In principle, before completing any asylum application, The instructions for Form I-589 should be carefully reviewed. available on the USCIS website. These instructions provide details on How to fill out the form correctlythe eligibility requirements and the necessary documentation that must accompany the application.

The body requires that the asylum application is filed with the most recent edition of Form I-589which is that of March 1, 2023. It is essential to verify the edition date at the bottom of each page of the form to ensure the correct version is used and avoid rejections.

It should be noted that one of the main reasons why applications are rejected is the lack of completenessIf this happens, it is important to follow these steps:

Complete all sections of Form I-589 in English, including any necessary explanations.

All pages of the form must be submitted and the signature must be correctly placed in Part D of the form, specifically located on page nine.

Uscis warnings for asylum applications in the United States



Finally, USCIS warns against sending multiple copies of the form or supporting documentation. In addition, Passport style photos should not be included when submitting such a request. This could confuse the review process and result in unnecessary delays or even in the rejection of the application.

Filing this procedure is a complex step for those seeking protection in the United States.However, you should avoid the errors mentioned above and follow every detail of the instructions provided by the USCIS in order to successfully complete the application.