Fraudsters use the three most common ways to steal money from bank accounts of Russians. TASS with reference to the press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

Thus, the most dangerous way is to steal funds by sending orders to banks to transfer money to accounts controlled by the attackers.

In addition, fraudsters often call potential victims to find out confidential information, after which they secretly infiltrate the remote banking system and steal money stored there.

“In other cases, the swindlers encourage the victim to independently commit money transfer actions,” the press center of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs noted.

Earlier, a specialist in the banking sector, head of the representative office of the ANIF investment fund in Russia, Sergei Grigoryan, told how Russians can lose money in reliable banks. He explained that bank deposits are traditionally insured for 1.4 million rubles, and if something happens even with the most reliable bank, more than this amount, the client will not be paid.