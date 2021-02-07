COVID-19, caused by SARS-CoV-2, can involve sequelae and other medical complications that last weeks or months after initial recovery. Called persistent COVID or Long COVID, the truth is that it remains a mystery to the scientific community since It is unknown why it affects some of those infected and not others.

A recent meta-analysis by an international team of researchers from different organizations and university institutions, collected in a prepublication of medRxiv, identifies more than 50 lingering effects after reviewing 18,251 posts. After a first review, 15 studies were included for the final conclusions, involving 47,910 people between 17 and 87 years of age, who were followed up for between 14 and 110 days after viral infection.

The five most common symptoms

Thus, it was estimated that 80% (95% CI 65-92) of patients who were infected with SARS-CoV-2 developed one or more long-term symptoms, while the five most common were determined to refer to to fatigue (58%), headache (44%), attention disorder (27%), hair loss (25%), and dyspnea (24%).

Similarly, the researchers also identified more persistent symptoms such as anosmia (loss of smell), others of character pulmonary or respiratory (cough, chest tightness, sleep apnea, pulmonary fibrosis), cardiovascular (arrhythmias, myocarditis), and neurological or psychological (memory loss, depression, anxiety, sleep disorders).

Many unknowns

What is clear is that New studies are needed to delve into the mechanisms of this new disease considered as a multifactorial symptom complex that affects certain people beyond what is stipulated as normal. Symptoms or effects that remain over time, although they can also appear in the process.

Therefore, also It is convenient to discern if some of these symptoms They are strictly the result of the characteristics of the disease or they represent a response, especially with regard to psychological problems, to stressful situations.

In the absence of an established diagnosis and many of the mechanisms that lead to persistent COVID are unknown, a multidisciplinary approach to address the needs of patients, and determine the influence of its effects on previous or future illnesses.