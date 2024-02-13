Odnoklassniki named the winning scheme the most popular among scammers

Odnoklassniki (OK) revealed key results for 2023 in the field of protecting users from unwanted content and Internet threats. This is stated in the press service message.

OK experts found out which topics attackers most often tried to use when sending spam and other unwanted content that violated the rules of the social network. Thus, scammers turned to the topic of winning the lottery. Users were asked to participate in a drawing or receive cash prizes, then asked to pay a “tax”, then a “service fee”.

In second place in popularity among Internet scammers were donations supposedly to save animals and help sick or injured people, and in third place were online casinos.

Spammers also sent so-called Nigerian letters (extorting money under the pretext of paying fines or receiving an inheritance), engaged in SMS fraud, luring out confirmation codes, and offered users to buy photographs on behalf of girls, including trying to switch to third-party messengers.

In 2023, the amount of spam a user can see is close to zero. At the end of December, the share of social network users who experienced or could encounter such activity fell below 0.5 percent of the social network’s total daily audience. This is the minimum value over the past five years.

Also, as part of the fight against fraudsters in 2023, OK recorded and stopped more than nine million suspicious logins to accounts.