Obtaining Spanish driving license can be a true headache for many people. The numerous necessary attempts after making small mistakes lead many students to pay Large amounts of money. In our country, it is mandatory to teach with a certified car before officially appearing to the exam.

According to the website of the General Directorate of Traffic“To obtain a new permit it is necessary overcome a specific theoretical and another practical examination. In some cases, depending on the permission, it will be necessary to overcome a maneuvering test that is performed on a closed track to traffic, in which the ease and skill in the handling of the vehicle is demonstrated. “

After carrying out several driving practices by the city with the self -school teacher, the time will come to appear at the exam, where an official concealer will travel with us to give us the indications and write down the failures committed and that will determine whether you are suitable or not. Faults are divided into three types, Mild, poor and qualifiers.

Man driving | Istock

Some of the most common mistakes in the practical driving examination They are not stopping completely in Stops and a lack of speed. However, recently a self -school teacher has published a video on the social networks of Get Bilbao in which he explains what is the most common error among self -school students and that causes a large part of the suspensions.

In this case, the teacher is Mikel, from @AutoScuelamikelit is the one who ensures that without a doubt the failure that is most committed is related to the signage in the roundabouts. “Every time someone asks me, I think of the roundabouts.” For him, the problem in question is not to give the intermittent right to leave, “not give it creates confusion to those who are waiting Let’s see if you leave or continue inside. “

Although circulation It does not depend solely on the driver of the vehicle If not a set of factors that affect the general computation of road users, it is important to pay attention to the road and the movements of the rest of the drivers. If you follow the indications of both the teacher and the examiner, you should not have problems when getting your driving license.