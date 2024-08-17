Auto expert Morzharetto: rising prices have become the main difficulty in car repairs

The rise in prices for all components and services related to servicing Russian and Chinese cars has become the main difficulty in repairing personal transport, says auto expert Igor Morzharetto. He expressed this opinion in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“If we talk about Russian cars, there are no problems with parts regarding repairs. The only thing is, of course, that everything has become much more expensive over the last two years. The general rise in prices, and to say that oil has become more expensive, but gears have not – this cannot be true,” he explained.

In the case of Chinese cars, the problems with maintenance are completely different. They largely depend on how long the company has been operating on the Russian market, the expert noted.

In each specific case, the situation is different for each specific model. Igor Morzharettoauto expert

“If we talk about car brands that have been here for almost 20 years, that are officially represented here, there are generally no problems there either, although there is also a price increase. There are models that came here via parallel import, they can be very popular, they can be not so. There are serious problems related to maintenance, with the supply of spare parts, there are very complicated situations related to various blockings that do not apply to cars bought in Russia,” the auto expert concluded.

Earlier, Russians were told how to properly prepare their cars for the autumn period.