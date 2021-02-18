The British traveler named the most convenient places on the plane for long flights. Its findings are published by The Mirror.

So, John Burfitt called the most annoying thing that can happen to passengers in flight, kicks on the back of the seat by a fellow traveler. In this regard, the tourist advised to choose the “worst” seat in the cabin – a window seat at the back of the liner near the toilets.

As Berfitt explained, after one incident where a traveler in the back pushed his chair for the entire flight, he always chooses such seats, because only there he can truly relax. “I figured out how to love an airline. I found the best seat on the plane, ”he said.

Beffit listed other advantages of this location. For example, flight attendants do not touch the chair with a trolley, and you can also take a nap on it, leaning against a wall.

In addition, the publication cited the results of a recent study by the tourist portal Pipeway, according to which, having chosen the last row, the traveler is likely to sit alone, since many tourists do not like seats in the rear of the plane.

Earlier in February, a flight attendant revealed ways to get money back for a non-refundable ticket. In order to reimburse the amount spent, the girl recommended to notify the airline about the impossibility of making the flight before sending the flight, collect all the necessary documents confirming this, and send them by registered mail to the airline.