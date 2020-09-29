He never minced his tongue, neither when he was fighting for the World Cups, nor away from the circuits, as he is now. And it is that Jorge Lorenzo is still very present in MotoGP since he announced his retirement, both in the paddock and on social networks, where the pilot debates and comments on the news of the World Cup. Not without some controversy, as the Mallorcan does not refuse to answer any question or criticism.

One of his main scuffles was with a whole motorsport legend like Giacomo Agostini. The eight-time world champion said that signing Lorenzo “was a risk” because had not been “able to achieve results, neither in Ducati nor in Honda “, ending with a “motorcycles are motorcycles, but a level rider goes fast with all of them”, in clear reference to the Yamaha test rider. The Mallorcan did not shy away from the melee and he dedicated an extensive post on Instagram to the Italian: “I hope one day not to have to deal with the new generations being fossilized in the memories of my victories. When someone (who knows circumstances and facts), claims that I did not get results in Ducati, I cannot help but be surprised. “

Lorenzo has for everyone and, especially, for his ‘haters’. A user on Twitter reproached him that his little humility It had led him to be a test pilot, to which the runner commented: “Humility doesn’t win championships, otherwise there would be millions of humble champions. I don’t run because I no longer feel like it, not because I can’t.” The messages follow each other with each publication, but Lorenzo prefers to face the criticism, as can be seen in a reply to another Instagram user who accuses him of having plenty of talent, but not class: “In my opinion, talent and class can be seen, both in this video (from Lorenzo when he was a few years old riding on a mini motorcycle) as in my way of riding big bikes. Without acrimony”.

The Mallorcan has also been seen a lot by the media, practically with the same assiduity as when he was active. To a statement by Pol Espargaró in which he stated that his retirement was “an excuse for not being able to continue at Yamaha”, the three-time world champion answered him forcefully on the ‘Tot Gira’ program: “I think that if I wanted to compete again, I would not be short of offers. I have been very successful and I have won many things, to continue, it would be to repeat because you cannot achieve something more important than being a MotoGP champion “.

His possible return with Ducati has been another of the hot topics in recent months, not without some controversy. Paolo Ciabatti, sports director of the Borgo Panigale house, denied that such negotiations had taken place: “That Lorenzo returns to Ducati is for the moment only his idea”. To which the Mallorcan replied some time later in an extensive interview on ‘Motorsport’: “After many days of doubts, I decided that, feeling very sorry, I had to say no to Gigi. It tasted very bad and I am very sorry, because I made him look bad with the factory. “

Lorenzo’s return to the slopes It is scheduled for October 7 and 8, con the occasion of the official tests programmed by MotoGP. After criticism from Rossi and Quartararo for their limited participation as a Yamaha tester, he will get back on a motorcycle months later, who knows if with something else to say …