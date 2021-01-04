Team India wicketkeeper batsman Dinesh Karthik answered the questions of the fans in the Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. During this time, the fans asked him which bowler was challenging for them to face, besides the questions were also raised by Team India captain Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. To which Dinesh Karthik replied via Instagram Story. During this, a fan asked him who he would choose from Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya, to which he responded in a funny manner.

A fan asked which bowler faced the most challenge for him, to which Dinesh Karthik shared the photo of Lasith Malinga and wrote, “Malinga.” One fan wrote a few words for Rohit, to which DK wrote, “King.” Apart from this, a fan also questioned T Natarajan. Recently, a fan for Natarajan, who has made ODIs and T20 International debuts for Team India, wrote what DK would like to say a word about him, to which he wrote, “Inspiring.”

A fan from DK asked him to say something in Tamil for Virat, to which he wrote in response, ‘Verithanam’, the Hindi meaning of the word is offensive. At the same time, a fan asked DK who is his role model, then he named Rahul Dravid. Dinesh Karthik will captain Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament to be played from 10 January.