‘Red Queen’, by Juan Gómez Jurado, ‘Aquitaine’, by Eva García Sáenz de Urturi, ‘Everything that happened with Miranda Huff’, by Javier Castillo, and ‘Homeland’, by Fernando Aramburu have been the literary works for adults most loaned by the Libraries of Murcia during the Christmas period.

Also, ‘The adventures of the Balbuena’, by Roberto Santiago, ‘The mystery of the 101 skulls’, from the collection Los Futbolísimos by Roberto Santiago,’ Genial plans’, by Tom Gates, and ‘The colored monster goes to school ‘, by Anna Llenas, stand out among the copies most in demand by children.

As for the cinema, the adult public has chosen ‘Bohemiam Rhapsody’ and ‘The Bethlehem was armed’ to see these parties and the youngest have opted for the movie ‘The Grinch’.

The journals They have been another of the most requested documents during the vacation period. Among the titles, ‘Very interesting’ and ‘National Geographic Spain’ for the elderly and ‘Leo Leo’ and ‘Popi’ for the little ones stand out.

«Reading is undoubtedly the perfect ally for the vacation period. From this service we work to offer Murcian virtual programming, aimed at promoting reading and culture with a varied catalog aimed at audiences of all ages “, explains Mercedes Bernabé, councilor for Urban Agenda and Open Government, responsible for the service that manages the Municipal Network of Libraries of Murcia (RMBM).

3,793 views during Christmas



The virtual programming of the Municipal Network of Libraries of Murcia (RMBM) for Christmas, made up of 32 videos on different themes, has reached 3,793 views from December 9 to January 5. The montages have been broadcast through the YouTube platform of the City Council, as well as through the RMBM networks.

Murcians have been able enjoy from home and from any mobile device a wide variety of videos on literature, typical cooking recipes, crafts and storytelling for the little ones.

Among the audiovisual productions most viewed by citizens is the ‘Jerusalema Christmas dance challenge’, carried out by the team of workers from this department to facilitate Christmas, with 1,594 views; the tutorial ‘What you should know before going to the library’ with 214 reproductions; ‘My librarian wish for 2021’ with 186; ‘Snow Christmas’ with 154; and ‘A Christmas Book’ with 105.