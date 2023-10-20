Armando Machuca surprised by appearing in the latest edition of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. The interpreter took the place of José Peláez in conducting the space because the latter is participating in a marathon in Chicago. Her presence marked the program that celebrated a sleepover night and was widely supported by viewers, who did not hesitate to demonstrate her happiness on social networks. What did they say? Find out in the following note.

What did users say about Armando Machuca’s participation in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’?

After Armando Machuca was the most recent guest on ‘The great chef: famous’viewers were very animated in the broadcast on Youtube of the program, so they left encouraging comments about the actor’s great talent for conducting, a phase of his personality that he had not yet demonstrated, since it was his first time at the head of a show of this style.

And not only that, but many users asked that he return in a special version of the cooking reality show or that he could even replace Peláez on some other occasion. “It would be great if in some future season Peláez were a participant and Machuca was a host,” said one Internet user.

“Today’s program was great thanks to the genius of Armando Machuca. I hope they invite him again because he is not bad as a host and I consider him to be the best replacement for Peláez”, “Machuca, you did so well despite your nervousness and first driving, just to say that you are light and joy, that not only children love you but also many people of different ages for your charisma, your simplicity and humility, how nice it has been to see you and to have laughed like when you were in competition”, “Machuca makes himself loved and missed. Even Giacomo loves him,” wrote other people in the audience.

