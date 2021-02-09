Something that the anime community loves is making lists or rankings of their favorite characters, especially in Japan. Perhaps for this reason, the little site Anime anime has a special section dedicated to it.

In this case, it is about the favorite male characters of the Japanese from the anime premiered in 2020. This vote was carried out between December 3-14, 2020, and a total of 717 votes were counted.

The majority of the votes were from women in an age group older than 19 years. And if you notice something strange in the accounts, is that in the end 11 characters were added due to several ties.

Without further ado, we present the following list:

Top 10 most popular male anime characters

10th Tie: Nobuchika Ginoza from Psycho Pass 3 and Anos Voldigoad from The Misfit of Demon King Academy

This season’s husbando from Psycho Pass.

8th Draw Doppo Kannonzaka by Hypnosis Mic and Hanako-Kun by Jibaku Shōnen Hanako-Kun

Certainly a peculiar taste, for Hanako-kun.

5th tie between Megumi Fushiguro from Jujutsu Kaisen, Hachiman Hikigaya from OreGairu and Rei Furuya from Detective Conan

Jujutsu Fushiguro… Do you notice a pattern on the list?

4th Zenitsu Agatsuma from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train

Who would think that Zenitsu is Kimetsu no Yaiba’s favorite?

3rd Toge Inumaki from Jujutsu Kaisen

With 2% of the total votes, the peculiarity of Toge of almost not talking, or just mentioning terms of food seemed quite sweet to some. Also, many hope that the anime will bring to life its most serious attitude when in battle.

2nd Kazuto Kirigaya from Sword Art Online Alicization

4% of the votes went to KiritoDespite the fact that during the first part he was in a vegetative state, his actions in the later chapters made this hero win the hearts of his fans once again.

1st Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen

The voting rate for first place was 13%, and comments noted that they love his easy-going attitude and at the same time that he is quite powerful. Chapter 7 of the anime caused many to fall at his feet.

As you can see, there are all kinds of male characters in this ranking that measures the most popular in anime. Although without a doubt, the favorite of the season is Jujutsu Kaisen with three characters in the top 5: Fushiguro, Inumaki and Satoru Gojo.

Do you agree with this list? Are there any of your favorites? Let us know in the comments.



