The most beautiful years: plot, cast and streaming of Gabriele Muccino’s film on Rai 1
The most beautiful years is Gabriele Muccino’s 2020 film broadcast this evening, Thursday 8 June 2023, at 21.30 on Rai 1. The film tells the story of four friends, played by Pierfrancesco Favino, Micaela Ramazzotti, Kim Rossi Stuart and Claudio Santamaria, over about forty years, from 1982 to the making of the film (2019-2020) with all the various social changes that have taken place in Italy. Let’s see together the plot, the cast and where to stream The best years.
Plot
The most beautiful years, the film directed by Gabriele Muccino, is the story of a group of four friends, made up of Giulio (Pierfrancesco Favino), Gemma (Micaela Ramazzotti), Paolo (Kim Rossi Stuart) and Riccardo (Claudio Santamaria). Their friendship has lasted for 40 years, exactly from 1980 to today, through adolescence to adulthood. The three men have grown up together since they were very young and then, during their high school years, they meet Gemma – the only woman in the group – with whom Paolo falls in love immediately.
The small group faced good things, such as hopes and successes, and bad times, due to disappointments and failures. But the story of friendship and love is inevitably intertwined with what has been the history of Italy and consequently of the Italians in recent decades. The stories of Giulio, Gemma, Paolo and Riccardo, set in different eras, become a way to remember where we come from, to say who we are today and to guess who our children will be; what it reveals is that we all belong to a circle of life in which dynamics repeat themselves generation after generation. Reunited after years, during which they took different paths, the four find themselves together once again to remember the moments of joy and those that put their friendship to the test, such as Paolo’s disappointment or Giulio’s regrets.
The best years: the cast of the film
We’ve seen the plot, but who is the cast of the movie The Best Years? We find many great actors in this film by Gabriele Muccino, such as Pierfrancesco Favino, Micaela Ramazzotti, Kim Rossi Stuart, Claudio Santamaria, Nicoletta Romanoff, Emma Marrone, Francesco Centorame, Andrea Pittorino, Paola Sotgiu, Francesco Acquaroli, Elisa Visari. Below all the actors and their characters interpreted.
- Pierfrancesco Favino as Giulio Ristuccia
- Micaela Ramazzotti: Gemma
- Kim Rossi Stuart as Paolo Incoronato
- Claudio Santamaria: Riccardo “Survivor” Morozzi
- Emma Brown: Anna
- Jacopo Maria Bicocchi: Fabio
- Nicoletta Romanoff as Margherita Angelucci
- Francesco Acquaroli: Sergio Angelucci
- Gennaro Apicella: Nuncio
- Titti Nuzzolese: Aunt Ivana
- Francesco Centorame: Giulio Ristuccia as a teenager
- Andrea Pittorino: Paolo Incoronato as a teenager
- Matteo De Buono: Riccardo Morozzi as a teenager
- Alma Noce: Teenage Gem
- Fabrizio Nardi: Giulio’s father
- Mariano Rigillo: lawyer
- Paola Sotgiu: Paolo’s mother
- Elisa Visari as Sveva Ristuccia
- Federica Flavoni as Luisa, mother of Riccardo
- Andrea Pacelli: Boyfriend of teenage Gemma
- Antonella Valitutti as Luciana, Anna’s mother
- Matteo ZanottiArturo Morozzi
Streaming and TV
Where to see The most beautiful years on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast on Thursday 8 June 2023 at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to follow the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.
