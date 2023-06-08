The most beautiful years: plot, cast and streaming of Gabriele Muccino’s film on Rai 1

The most beautiful years is Gabriele Muccino’s 2020 film broadcast this evening, Thursday 8 June 2023, at 21.30 on Rai 1. The film tells the story of four friends, played by Pierfrancesco Favino, Micaela Ramazzotti, Kim Rossi Stuart and Claudio Santamaria, over about forty years, from 1982 to the making of the film (2019-2020) with all the various social changes that have taken place in Italy. Let’s see together the plot, the cast and where to stream The best years.

Plot

The most beautiful years, the film directed by Gabriele Muccino, is the story of a group of four friends, made up of Giulio (Pierfrancesco Favino), Gemma (Micaela Ramazzotti), Paolo (Kim Rossi Stuart) and Riccardo (Claudio Santamaria). Their friendship has lasted for 40 years, exactly from 1980 to today, through adolescence to adulthood. The three men have grown up together since they were very young and then, during their high school years, they meet Gemma – the only woman in the group – with whom Paolo falls in love immediately.

The small group faced good things, such as hopes and successes, and bad times, due to disappointments and failures. But the story of friendship and love is inevitably intertwined with what has been the history of Italy and consequently of the Italians in recent decades. The stories of Giulio, Gemma, Paolo and Riccardo, set in different eras, become a way to remember where we come from, to say who we are today and to guess who our children will be; what it reveals is that we all belong to a circle of life in which dynamics repeat themselves generation after generation. Reunited after years, during which they took different paths, the four find themselves together once again to remember the moments of joy and those that put their friendship to the test, such as Paolo’s disappointment or Giulio’s regrets.

The best years: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but who is the cast of the movie The Best Years? We find many great actors in this film by Gabriele Muccino, such as Pierfrancesco Favino, Micaela Ramazzotti, Kim Rossi Stuart, Claudio Santamaria, Nicoletta Romanoff, Emma Marrone, Francesco Centorame, Andrea Pittorino, Paola Sotgiu, Francesco Acquaroli, Elisa Visari. Below all the actors and their characters interpreted.

Pierfrancesco Favino as Giulio Ristuccia

Micaela Ramazzotti: Gemma

Kim Rossi Stuart as Paolo Incoronato

Claudio Santamaria: Riccardo “Survivor” Morozzi

Emma Brown: Anna

Jacopo Maria Bicocchi: Fabio

Nicoletta Romanoff as Margherita Angelucci

Francesco Acquaroli: Sergio Angelucci

Gennaro Apicella: Nuncio

Titti Nuzzolese: Aunt Ivana

Francesco Centorame: Giulio Ristuccia as a teenager

Andrea Pittorino: Paolo Incoronato as a teenager

Matteo De Buono: Riccardo Morozzi as a teenager

Alma Noce: Teenage Gem

Fabrizio Nardi: Giulio’s father

Mariano Rigillo: lawyer

Paola Sotgiu: Paolo’s mother

Elisa Visari as Sveva Ristuccia

Federica Flavoni as Luisa, mother of Riccardo

Andrea Pacelli: Boyfriend of teenage Gemma

Antonella Valitutti as Luciana, Anna’s mother

Matteo ZanottiArturo Morozzi

Streaming and TV