The most beautiful years: plot, cast and streaming of Gabriele Muccino’s film on Sky Cinema

The most beautiful years is Gabriele Muccino’s 2020 film broadcast this evening, 29 October 2023, at 9.15pm on Sky Cinema Uno. The film tells the story of four friends, played by Pierfrancesco Favino, Micaela Ramazzotti, Kim Rossi Stuart and Claudio Santamaria, over the span of about forty years, from 1982 to the period of making the film (2019-2020) with all the various social changes that occurred in Italy. Let’s see together the plot, the cast and where to watch The Best Years in streaming.

Plot

The most beautiful years, the film directed by Gabriele Muccino, is the story of a group of four friends, made up of Giulio (Pierfrancesco Favino), Gemma (Micaela Ramazzotti), Paolo (Kim Rossi Stuart) and Riccardo (Claudio Santamaria). Their friendship has lasted for 40 years, exactly from 1980 to today, spanning adolescence to adulthood. The three men grew up together from a very young age and then met, during their high school years, Gemma – the only woman in the group – with whom Paolo immediately fell in love.

The small group faced good things, such as hopes and successes, and bad moments, due to disappointments and failures. But the story of Italy and consequently of Italians in recent decades is inevitably intertwined with the story of friendship and love. The stories of Giulio, Gemma, Paolo and Riccardo, set in different eras, become a way to remember where we come from, to say who we are today and to imagine who our children will be; what it reveals is that we all belong to a circle of life in which the dynamics do nothing but repeat themselves generation after generation. Reunited after years, during which they took different paths, the four find themselves together once again to remember the moments of joy and those that severely tested their friendship, such as Paolo’s disappointment or Giulio’s regrets.

The best years: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but who is the cast of the film The Greatest Years? We find many great actors in this film by Gabriele Muccino, such as Pierfrancesco Favino, Micaela Ramazzotti, Kim Rossi Stuart, Claudio Santamaria, Nicoletta Romanoff, Emma Marrone, Francesco Centorame, Andrea Pittorino, Paola Sotgiu, Francesco Acquaroli, Elisa Visari. Below are all the actors and their characters played.

Pierfrancesco Favino: Giulio Ristuccia

Micaela Ramazzotti: Gemma

Kim Rossi Stuart: Paolo Incoronato

Claudio Santamaria: Riccardo “Survivissù” Morozzi

Emma Marrone: Anna

Jacopo Maria Bicocchi: Fabio

Nicoletta Romanoff: Margherita Angelucci

Francesco Acquaroli: Sergio Angelucci

Gennaro Apicella: Nunzio

Titti Nuzzolese: Aunt Ivana

Francesco Centorame: Giulio Ristuccia as a teenager

Andrea Pittorino: Paolo Incoronato as a teenager

Matteo De Buono: Riccardo Morozzi as a teenager

Alma Noce: teenage Gemma

Fabrizio Nardi: Giulio’s father

Mariano Rigillo: lawyer

Paola Sotgiu: Paolo’s mother

Elisa Visari: Sveva Ristuccia

Federica Flavoni: Luisa, Riccardo’s mother

Andrea Pacelli: Gemma’s teenage boyfriend

Antonella Valitutti: Luciana, Anna’s mother

Matteo Zanotti: Arturo Morozzi

