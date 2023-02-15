Horror is one of the oldest and most popular genres of film. From the classic Universal monsters to the slasher films of the 70s, horror has remained popular throughout the years. So why is it that people love watching horror movies?



For starters, horror films provide a unique form of entertainment that allows people to experience fear and suspense in a safe environment. Watching a movie can be an exhilarating experience, as it allows viewers to confront their fears without actually having to face them in person. It also provides an escape from reality and gives people an opportunity to explore their darker sides without actually getting into any real danger.



But, there is also one more reason why people love this genre. Horror movies are usually pretty feministic. They usually end with the leading lady surviving.



Today, we are going to celebrate some of the most beautiful women of modern horror who gave wonderful performances.

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh is an English actress who has been in the entertainment industry since she was a child. She made her film debut in The Falling (2014) and went on to star in Lady Macbeth (2016), for which she won a British Independent Film Award. In 2019, she starred in the critically acclaimed horror film Midsommar and received widespread praise for her performance. This movie made her career and she gave us one of the best final girl performances in the history of the horror movie genre. With her impressive body of work so far, it's clear that Florence Pugh is one of Hollywood's most promising young stars.

Vera Farmiga

Vera Farmiga is an American actress, director, and producer who has been active in the entertainment industry since 1997. She made her film debut in the drama-thriller Return to Paradise and went on to star in a number of critically acclaimed films such as The Manchurian Candidate, Down to the Bone, The Departed, Up in the Air, Source Code, and The Conjuring. Farmiga also starred in television series such as Touching Evil and Bates Motel. She is a legend in the horror genre and she is one of the rare modern women who have that old-world beauty.

Jane Levy

Jane Levy is an American actress best known for her roles in films such as Don’t Breathe, Fun Mom Dinner, and Most Likely to Murder. Levy began her career on stage, performing in various productions at the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts. She made her television debut in 2009 with a guest appearance on Showtime’s Shameless. In 2011, she was cast as Tessa Altman on ABC’s Suburgatory, which ran for three seasons until 2014. Since then, she has gone on to star in several horror films including Evil Dead (2013), Don’t Breathe (2016), and The Pretenders (2019). She is one of the most beautiful redheads in the business.