Bella Hadid, an American supermodel of Palestinian origin, who was previously named the most beautiful woman in the world, became the heroine of an advertising campaign for the Savage X Fenty lingerie brand, owned by singer Rihanna. The photo appeared on the stamp page in Instagram…

The picture shows a celebrity posing lying on the couch, surrounded by other fashion models. She starred in black lace lingerie and shiny heeled sandals, as well as latex over the knee stockings and long gloves made of the same material. Hadid’s hair is tied up in a tall hairstyle and smoky-style makeup is applied to her eyes. She has a necklace and large earrings as accessories.

Supermodel and actress Cara Delevingne, as well as DJ and fashion model Su Joo, took part in the filming with Hadid. It is noted that the footage from the photo shoot was released as a reminder of the upcoming online show of Savage X Fenty, which will take place on Friday, October 2. The show will be attended by the creator of the brand herself, all the heroines of advertising, rapper Lizzo, actress Demi Moore and others.

Earlier in September, Bella Hadid starred in an ad for the luxury Italian brand Versace alongside Canadian musician Justin Bieber’s wife, Haley Bieber. She posed on the beach against the backdrop of the ocean in a one-piece swimsuit with an ornament from the above brand.