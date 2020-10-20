American supermodel of Palestinian origin Bella Hadid, who previously received the status of the most beautiful woman in the world, bared her breasts in a revealing outfit from a luxury brand. A series of pictures appeared in her Instagram-account.

The footage shows a 24-year-old celebrity posing on a staircase in black clothes from Givenchy’s new spring 2021 collection. She wears a translucent body T-shirt made of mesh material, a silk elongated sleeveless cape, loose-fitting trousers and sandals with curved heels. In addition, Hadid holds a square leather bag in his hand. In the caption to the publication, which received more than 1.3 million likes, the supermodel noted that she took pictures late at night after work.

Fans appreciated the celebrity’s appearance in the comments. “You blinded me”, “Wow, incredible!”, “My queen”, “Madly inspiring”, “Why are you so beautiful?” – they wrote.

Givenchy’s social media page has posted a series of photos of celebrities in a new line designed by Matthew Williams. Among them are businesswoman Kylie Jenner, models Kendall Jenner, Naomi Campbell and Kaia Gerber, actresses Julianne Moore and Barbie Ferreira, and tennis player Maria Sharapova.

Earlier in October, Bella Hadid appeared in public in a naked outfit. The paparazzi captured her on the streets of New York in a beige trenchcoat from luxury brand Michael Kors with a gold belt and buttons and sandals with heels. At the same time, the supermodel did not have a bra.