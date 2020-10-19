The American supermodel of Palestinian origin Bella Hadid, who previously received the status of the most beautiful woman in the world, appeared in public in a candid manner and delighted fans. The corresponding pictures appeared on social networks.

The 24-year-old model walked the streets of New York in a beige trenchcoat over the naked body of luxury brand Michael Kors with a gold belt and buttons. At the same time, she was not wearing a bra, and the double-breasted neckline of the thing exposed her breasts. For shoes, Hadid chose heeled sandals to match the outfit. She supplemented her image with a black protective mask and round cut-off rings.

Photo posted by @teamofbella

Fans admired her appearance in the comments below the published photos. “How can you look so hot in a regular raincoat”, “I adore her”, “Bella is insanely beautiful, looks amazing”, “Gorgeous legs”, “Looks great, I love her,” users said.

Bella Hadid turned 24 on Friday 9 October. In his Instagram-Account she shared footage from the celebration. So, for example, a celebrity showed the decoration of her plane for her birthday. The model has published a series of photographs in which she is captured on board a luxury liner in the company of friends. She posed among the balloons in a top, denim jacket, wide leg pants and white sneakers.