“The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” reviews the most prominent attractions…and the national carriers expand their destinations

The activities of the fourth session of the “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” campaign topped the tourism scene in the UAE this week, which maintained the momentum of festivals and exhibitions that attract large numbers of participants and visitors.

This week, a number of national air carriers announced the expansion of their networks of destinations around the world for travelers, an indication of the UAE’s position as a preferred global destination for tourism and business.

The most beautiful winter campaign

The Most Beautiful Winter in the World campaign, through its website, showcases the most prominent tourist destinations and attractions in the UAE. The website provides its visitors with a smooth interactive experience, and supports their journey in exploring the unique and multiple sites and destinations that the emirates of the country abound. The campaign’s website includes more than 290 tourist destinations throughout the Emirates, with comprehensive information about each destination in Arabic and English, ensuring that visitors Locals and tourists from outside the country enjoy exceptional tourist experiences.

The website can be accessed via the link: https://worldscoolestwinter.ae/ar, which comes within the framework of the fourth edition of the campaign’s efforts to stimulate and support tourism within the Emirates, and attract tourists from around the world, to enjoy the mild climate in the winter and all the attractions that it offers. Provided by the state.

National carriers

Last Monday, Air Arabia announced the launch of its direct flights from Sharjah to Krakow, Poland, starting June 29, 2024, connecting direct flights between Sharjah International Airport and John Paul II International Airport, in Krakow, daily.

In turn, Etihad Airways announced an increase in the number of its flights to its destinations in Jeddah and Riyadh in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Amman in Jordan, and Beirut in Lebanon, in addition to Colombo in Sri Lanka, and Kolkata and Bangalore in India. It also concluded a unilateral strategic agreement with Air Serbia to share the code. It aims to enhance connectivity services for customers of both companies to a number of destinations.

For its part, Emirates Airlines has become the first international carrier to join the Solent Group, a British initiative focused on low-carbon investments to reduce carbon dioxide emissions resulting from industry, transport and homes on the south coast of England.

an agreement

DAE announced today that it has reached a long-term agreement with Turkish Airlines to lease 10 new Boeing 737-8 aircraft, with delivery of the aircraft scheduled for 2025. DAE currently owns, manages and is committed to owning a total of 96 aircraft. Boeing 737 Max.

Festivals and exhibitions

Heritage and cultural exhibitions and festivals maintained their momentum during the current week, which witnessed the launch of the activities of the 16th edition of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, while the “Village of Lights 2024” activities, organized by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority in Sharjah, began yesterday and will continue until February 18, opposite the University City Hall building in Sharjah.

Al Dhafra Festival continues to shed light on traditional handicrafts and their aesthetics, providing its visitors with an image that embodies the heritage and draws in their minds traditional Emirati life, while the activities of the Al Wathba Honey Festival attract large numbers of visitors.