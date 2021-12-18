With the announcement of the launch of the second annual edition of the “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” campaign, which aims to shed light on the most beautiful things that the UAE offers in all its regions to tourists from the country’s residents and visitors, as a continuation of the first edition of the campaign, which last year constituted the first unified campaign for domestic tourism at the level of The Emirates, which achieved one billion dirhams in direct revenues, highlighting the importance of the tourism sector and its vital role in promoting the path of sustainable economic diversification of the national economy for the next fifty years in the UAE.

While the “Fifty Principles”, which outline the features of the future, focused on the fact that the UAE is one economic destination and one tourist destination, and after the government announced in December 2020 the unified tourist identity of the state, as an extension of the visual media identity of the UAE, in order to establish the state’s position as a tourist attraction center Regional and global, and to present the inspiring story of the country to the world. The government’s launch of the UAE’s internal tourism strategy in December 2020 also came to support the development of an integrated tourism system at the state level, which plays an active role and achieves sustainable contributions in supporting the national economy and expanding its base, and diversifying the sources of the country’s gross product. .

The upward curve of the tourism sector’s contributions to the national economy is evident in the figures issued by the Tourism Development Department at the Ministry of Economy, which indicated that the tourism sector in the UAE from January to October 2021 achieved tourist occupancy rates in hotel and tourist establishments, which amounted to 64%, making the UAE outperform the most prominent 10 tourist destinations globally, such as the United States 58%, China 54%, the United Kingdom 50%, Turkey 49%, France 44%, Mexico 43%, Spain 40%, Italy 37%, Germany 33%, and Thailand 21% .

The latest figures also indicate an increase in the total hotel revenues in the country, in the period from January to October 2021 by 54% compared to the same period in 2020, to reach 19.6 billion dirhams, and an increase in the number of hotel and tourist nights from January to October 2021 by 42% Compared to the same period in 2020, it reached 60 million nights. The high demand for internal and external tourism creates new, diverse, non-traditional economic opportunities that contribute to empowering various segments of society in multiple tourist destinations throughout the country, and activates tourism and cultural industries, such as heritage textiles and traditional manufactures of palm fronds, pottery and clay, which supports the directions of the green economy and the economy. It enhances the sources of income for individuals, families and communities, consolidates the unified tourism identity of the country and highlights it with all its features, and ensures the continuity of economic benefits throughout the year for quality initiatives such as the “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” campaign.

While the contribution of domestic tourism to the country’s tourism sector increased to 60% in the period from January to October 2021, compared to 29% in the same period in 2019, the number of domestic tourists also increased to 8.9 million guests from the beginning of 2021 until the end of October. Compared to 6.2 million guests for the same period in 2020. The country includes a wide variety of options within the hospitality sector, including hotel apartments, tourist resorts, and hotels, where tourists can choose from an integrated group. The number of hotel establishments in the country until October 2021 increased to 1,123, an increase of 6% over the number in 2020, according to figures from the Tourism Development Department at the Ministry of Economy. It is natural that the increase in the number of hotel, tourist and entertainment establishments at the state level will contribute to creating more job opportunities in the sector, and motivating other economic sectors such as architectural design, contracting, construction, cladding and periodic maintenance services, which is positively reflected in enhancing the momentum and diversity of the economic movement. In addition to the direct contribution of the revenues of the tourism sector to the diversification of the national economy, the growth of tourism in the country contributes to the prosperity of secondary sectors such as the sectors of catering, hospitality, sports equipment, and vehicle rental. The UAE is also consolidating its position as a preferred global destination for shopping tourism, as it contains a huge variety of goods from around the world, thanks to the application of the value-added tax refund system available to tourists and visitors, the availability of world-famous shopping centers in the country, hosting regional headquarters of international companies and products, and providing experiences niche markets; Such as car markets, auctions, gold markets, precious metals, and others. Shopping tourism contributes to enhancing the momentum of commercial traffic, transit trade and re-exports, and creates more opportunities in the delivery, shipping and logistics sectors. On another level, the UAE air transport sector is among the best in the world over the past decades, with its modern and constantly expanding fleet, and new destinations that it worked to add periodically before the Covid-19 pandemic. Over the past years, this constituted a major contribution to the diversified national economy, with the growth of the global tourism movement towards the country.

Hospital and medical tourism is an added value to the medical sector

The demand for tourists and visitors from the region and the world to benefit from reliable, world-class hospital, health and treatment services in the UAE contributes to providing an added value to the medical sector in the country, creating more economic opportunities in it, and enhancing the reputation of the health sector, which has proven qualitative efficiency during the Covid-19 pandemic. The country has qualified to lead globally in the speed of responding to the pandemic and dealing efficiently with its repercussions.

The UAE has established its position as a reliable regional center for high-quality treatment services for those seeking treatment abroad, to take advantage of short waiting times, state-of-the-art medical equipment, a diversity of medical cadres and global expertise within important specialties such as accurate diagnosis, oncology, day surgery, and medicine. Dentistry, aesthetic, restorative and preventive medicine.

Medical tourism in the country benefits from the presence of integrated medical cities in its various regions, which meet the various needs of its visitors and visitors for the purpose of treatment, indication or convalescence, including multiple specialties, and the global health care institutions that are included in it, which hold an international accreditation certificate from the Joint Commission International (JCI), including Dubai Healthcare City, Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah Healthcare City.

Creators of tourism and creative digital content

The opportunities of the digital and new economy today contribute to making the tourism sector an effective contributor to expanding the base of the national economy and sustaining its growth and development. The ever-growing demand for comprehensive and updated tourism information in several languages, and from different angles, gives way to content makers, both amateurs and professionals, from inside and outside the country, to prepare interesting digital content featuring the most beautiful landmarks of the UAE, its tourist, cultural, heritage and hidden gems, and its events and activities on the year round. Today, the country, with its highly diverse tourist destinations, constitutes a preferred destination for the most prominent makers of tourism, entertainment and creative digital content from the region and the world, to complete episodes, programs and integrated series on the huge amount of diverse cultural experiences and impressive tourist and entertainment adventures that tourists and visitors can see in the UAE. Tourism stimulates local industries, and enhances the demand for heritage and traditional products, such as textiles and handicrafts from palm fronds.

64% of the occupancy rate of hotel and tourist facilities in the UAE exceeded the top 10 tourist destinations globally, during the first ten months of 2021.



