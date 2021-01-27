His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, tweeted on his Twitter account on the occasion of the conclusion of the activities of the Most Beautiful Winter in the World: “Today the UAE government concluded the most beautiful winter campaign in the world to encourage domestic tourism, 950,000 domestic tourists About one billion dirhams, its results within one month, 2000 media coverage, and 215 million views of videos depicting the UAE in a new, different and unified way .. The beauty of the Emirates and the beauty of working as a team appeared in the campaign. His Highness added: “Next winter, the campaign will be launched on 12-15-2021 in a more beautiful, comprehensive and better way after the world has begun to recover from this pandemic, God willing … and my personal thanks to the work team at the Ministry of Economy, local tourism departments and the UAE government media office for this Emirati campaign. Distinctive. “

The records achieved by the “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World Campaign”, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “as the first unified domestic tourism campaign nationwide, represents success in various measures and as a result Distinguished for the efforts and cooperation of all tourism agencies in it, in partnership with the Ministry of Economy and the UAE Government Media Office.

This is what was confirmed by Muhammad Abdullah Al-Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, that the local federal teamwork in the spirit of one team achieves the best results, and His Excellency added that the number of views of the campaign content reached nearly 500 million views from different parts of the world, and attracted more than 950,000 tourists. Internal, after shedding light for 45 days on the most beautiful tourist, entertainment and cultural attractions in the seven emirates of the country, and highlighting the unified tourist identity of the country.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, launched the campaign last month, coinciding with the adoption of the domestic tourism strategy and a unified tourism identity in the tourism sector, as a unified general framework for government plans, programs and initiatives aimed at promoting domestic tourism, including “The most beautiful winter in the world” campaign.

Al-Gergawi praised the supportive role of the media, which celebrated the most beautiful winter campaign in the world, to achieve more than 2000 local, regional and international media coverage of the campaign, which reached 20 million people.

Al-Gergawi praised the great societal interaction by citizens and residents of countries with the campaign and the intense participation of institutions and business sectors in it, pointing out that the campaign highlighted promising talents in the field of photography and video, and showed the UAE’s tourist attractions through the eyes of its people and residents.

Al-Gergawi stressed that the campaign for the most beautiful winter in the world showed the landmarks of the Emirates and its various destinations in a distinct new way and introduced the viewers in the region and the world to its tourist and natural treasures.

500 million views

The number of global video views that accompanied the campaign and contributed to strengthening the unified tourism identity of the country approached 500 million views, and was welcomed and received by a large international audience.

New tourist destinations

The campaign witnessed the launch of distinct tourist attractions in various parts of the country, such as the Roman Amphitheater in Khorfakkan and the Rumaila Farm in Fujairah and the opening of the Ajman Museum in its new form.

Global content

In support of the campaign, the UAE Government Media Office and the Dubai New Media Academy, in cooperation with the international “Beautiful Destinations”, implemented an integrated campaign to prepare world-class digital content that introduces the public to the most prominent tourist attractions in the country and highlights the most beautiful natural terrain and entertainment, tourism and cultural destinations in the seven emirates in conjunction with “The most beautiful winter in the world” campaign.

During the period from 9 to 25 January 2021, more than 75 videos were shown on the digital platforms and social networking pages of “Beautiful Destinations” represented by Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. The content includes short daily and weekly videos of one minute duration that present the most beautiful landmarks of the Emirates. In addition to a comprehensive video of two and a half minutes, covering the five axes, to be shown at the end of the campaign.

The videos achieved about 93 million views, highlighting the seven Emirates destinations within five main themes: adventures, outdoor leisure and sports activities, water and cultural activities, and Emirati cuisine, where innovative content was produced for various digital platforms to highlight the most important tourist destinations in the UAE and shed light. On its history, heritage, nature and varied terrain.

The campaign employed the latest technology in the production of innovative digital content in advanced creative ways, such as shooting high-speed drones, integrating digital production techniques, and using augmented reality technology, to create interesting content that introduces the country’s tourist attractions.

Smart application

The Ministry of Economy launched the “Emirates Tourism” application via smartphones, as a culmination of the most beautiful winter campaign in the world, as the first unified tourism marketing campaign nationwide.

The “Emirates Tourism” application, in the initial phase, provides exclusive offers and unprecedented discounts that include about 78 hotels and hospitality facilities; And 50 restaurants; And 147 tourist destinations and entertainment centers nationwide. The number of offers included in this application is 275.

The application also provides excellent information about the most prominent tourist destinations and entertainment attractions in the Emirates, including more than 600 tourist destinations in various parts of the country and throughout its seven emirates.

The most beautiful winter challenge

In conjunction with the campaign and in interaction with the public’s demand to participate in its activities, du, a subsidiary of the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, launched a #Best_Winter_in the world challenge to capture the most beautiful landmarks of the Emirates with the lens of citizens and residents, and to shed light on its most prominent natural, historical and heritage treasures through the materials they prepared and shared for the most beautiful tourist destinations in various All parts of the country with the support of the UAE Government Media Office





