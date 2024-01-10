The Billion Followers Summit, organized by the New Media Academy in Dubai on January 10 and 11, announced a strategic partnership with the “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” campaign in its fourth edition, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler. Dubai, may God protect him, under the slogan “Unforgettable Stories” with the aim of stimulating and supporting tourism within the Emirates, and highlighting the tourism components that provide unique experiences that are entrenched in the memories of local visitors and tourists from outside the country for a long time.

The “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” campaign, which is implemented by the Ministry of Economy with the support of the UAE Government Media Office and in cooperation with various bodies concerned with tourism, culture and heritage, joined a group of strategic partners for the One Billion Followers Summit, emphasizing its importance as the first specialized summit in the content industry and the largest global forum for Its type, which seeks to inspire and develop the skills and knowledge of content makers and influencers, and enhance the impact of new media in positively stimulating the energy of societies and doubling the size of the creative economy market.

The One Billion Followers Summit contributes to achieving the goals of the new version of the “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” campaign, which is to introduce the world to the natural, historical and heritage treasures that the country possesses and to enhance its position as one of the best tourist destinations in the world.

Attracting talent

On this occasion, Hussein Al-Atouli, Director of the New Media Academy, confirmed that the strategic partnership between the One Billion Followers Summit and the “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” campaign contributes to achieving the common visions of both sides in consolidating the UAE’s global position, introducing national achievements and supporting sustainable development goals.

He pointed out that this strategic partnership provides the two sides with a wide opportunity to reach their goals, and to build on this partnership in the future to enhance long-term cooperation between them. Hussein Al-Atwally stated that the One Billion Followers Summit contributes to consolidating the UAE’s position as a global capital for creative industries, and making it a prominent destination for attracting talented and creative people. And innovators in the field of content creation.

Highlighting tourism diversity

For her part, Fatima Abdel Rahman, Director of Government Communications at the Ministry of Economy, said: “The new version of the “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” campaign aims to highlight the diversity of tourism in the UAE for various activities and tourism sectors, especially environmental tourism, beach tourism, mountain tourism, and adventure tourism. The campaign contributes to achieving the goals of the National Tourism Strategy 2031, by raising the tourism sector’s contribution to the country’s gross domestic product to 450 billion dirhams by the next decade, and strengthening the UAE’s position to become the first destination in the world as the best tourism identity.

Pointing out that the campaign slogan, “Unforgettable Stories,” is of particular importance because it carries many connotations and memories about the treasures and archaeological and historical places that the UAE possesses, as well as the unique tourism experiences and components that it enjoys.

She added: “The strategic partnership with the “Billion Followers Summit” comes within the framework of the “Most Beautiful Winter in the World” campaign’s keenness to enhance cooperation and expand the circle of partnership with major events in the country, and contributes to introducing the landmarks, tourist attractions and diverse destinations that characterize the Emirates, in a way that enhances The bright image of our country, as a world-leading tourist destination.

Noting that the campaign will include many illustrated media and marketing materials in cooperation with the most prominent content makers and influencers, in order to provide new spaces, suggestions and entertainment options for fans of domestic tourism in the country.

The Billion Followers Summit is the largest platform in the world that brings together content makers, experts and people with experiences from various fields in one place. The second edition will be held at the Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future in Dubai, with the attendance of 7,000 participants, and the participation of 200 media content production companies, 100 digital production agencies, and 100 CEOs. 195 speakers from the world’s most famous digital content makers will present more than 100 diverse events, including 15 inspiring speeches, 20 workshops, 25 discussion sessions, 15 interactive dialogues, 4 debates, and 20 events throughout the summit.