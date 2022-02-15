This Sunday against LionPumas premiered their new terracotta-colored clothing, in homage to the athletics track of the University Olympic StadiumIn addition, this jacket features the club’s shield in the central part of the chest in gold, accompanied by two stripes in the traditional blue colors, with the collar and sleeves also in those tones.
Seeing this new jersey, in 90min we wanted to remember the most beautiful uniforms in the history of Universidad Nacional.
The first sweater Cougars in the past decade was designed by Cougarsimple and clean, with the classic team logo in gold on white.
It is also remembered because they were champions in the Clausura 2011.
With this sweater Cougars They went around the world because their clothing appeared in several rankings of the most beautiful designs.
Apart from the unmistakable Puma in the center in navy blue and the rest in gold, representative icons of Ciudad Universitaria were added to the shirt, a tribute to the teaching work of the institution.
The commemorative shirt for the 50th anniversary of the team in the First Division. An elegant long-sleeved garment in gold with a navy blue polo neck.
With this jersey, Universidad Nacional won its third Liga MX title, when it had Luis Garcia in the front.
Navy blue with the gold Puma emblem on the front and a V-type neck. This jacket was not made by any brand but was sent to a maquiladora.
The jacket stands out for its sober style in an intense blue in which the gold Puma stands out on the entire torso and with the team’s sponsors also in gold on the sleeves and chest.
In fact, a year ago votes were held among the fans of the feline team to find out which was the best shirt in history and this one was the winner.
For this campaign the brand Nike decided to make a special tribute commemorating the 90th anniversary of the University football team.
For this reason, the shirt has two blue stripes and gold trim on the sleeves.
For that semester Cougar created a commemorative shirt for the hundred years of UNAM, which was navy blue with vertical stripes in gold, in addition to the collar and sleeves in gold.
It is one of the most characteristic shirts of the club, with the Puma appearing along the torso.
This jacket is emblematic, since it was the time when the Pentapichichi wore it Hugo Sanchez.
A rather elegant design created by Nike. In it, the colors blue and gold were combined, with the Puma in the center dividing both colors, as well as a raised collar and white and gold stripes on the sleeves.
Design created by Nike, whose main characteristic was the thin horizontal stripes in gold and white, which crossed the entire uniform, with the Puma on the smaller chest. Similarly, the alternative version in white is also an elegance.
