Seeing this new jersey, in 90min we wanted to remember the most beautiful uniforms in the history of Universidad Nacional.

WE NEED IT! ?

This is the new third jersey of Pumas and Nike. The terracotta color stands out, which is distinctive of Ciudad Universitaria. A true beauty! Get it now in the Nike app.#JFNike pic.twitter.com/PnlLzXL1qW – juanfutbol (@juanfutbol) February 4, 2022

It is also remembered because they were champions in the Clausura 2011.

Apart from the unmistakable Puma in the center in navy blue and the rest in gold, representative icons of Ciudad Universitaria were added to the shirt, a tribute to the teaching work of the institution.

when Nike releases a retro, it’s going to be a complete shit I assure you, Puma we miss you, this was another gem that Puma released in 2012 Posted by “Pumas Of My Life You Are The Joy Of My Heart” on Friday, July 11, 2014

The Pumas of the 1990-91 season, a very young Sergio Bernal in goal and Jorge Campos in the lead, accompanying Luis García and David Patiño.#Football Archive pic.twitter.com/brIZuoI2jd – Soccer Archive (@ArchivoFutboler) July 27, 2020

Navy blue with the gold Puma emblem on the front and a V-type neck. This jacket was not made by any brand but was sent to a maquiladora.

THE 2009 PUMA RETRO JERSEY IS THE CHAMPIONSHIP WINNER?! ??? pic.twitter.com/uRgvjpPStb – Noti Goya (@NotiGoya) April 12, 2020

In fact, a year ago votes were held among the fans of the feline team to find out which was the best shirt in history and this one was the winner.

Nicolas Castillo do Pumas UNAM

Chile, 25 years old, 1.77 m

Season 2017/18 – 17 goals in 27 games

Season 2016/17 – 8 goals in 11 games pic.twitter.com/bxw80oF6gK — SEP1914 ?? (@_palmeirense46) May 5, 2018

For this reason, the shirt has two blue stripes and gold trim on the sleeves.

dante lopez @dantequino7 with a collection shirt used by the pumas in the 2010 Opening, on the occasion of the hundred years of the @UNAM_MX #PhotoRetro pic.twitter.com/9yKV4iJPNi — Retropumasunam (@Retropumasunam) December 24, 2020

Hugo Sanchez and Leonardo Cuellar with Pumas, years 70. pic.twitter.com/3d3rs1c7DA – Old Soccer (@FutbolVetusto) December 30, 2019

This jacket is emblematic, since it was the time when the Pentapichichi wore it Hugo Sanchez.