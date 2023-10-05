The voice of “not everyone has the same version of me” was the way in which one of the most recent videos published by Francisca Magdalena Rodríguez Macielknown by many as the most beautiful traffic officer in Sinaloa.

This time it was on her TikTok account ‘@franciscamaciel21’ where the woman published a video where she is seen performing her duties as Traffic Police on the streets of the city of CuliacánSinaloa.

As part of the clip, the popular woman taught both pedestrians and drivers of private vehicles and public transportation that they must follow the rules of the road for a correct experience on the avenues of the capital of Sinaloa.

“Not everyone has the same opinion of me. Some will tell you that I am a good person, others that I am not. Believe them both, because I act according to how you are with me,” were the words heard in the video that went viral after its release. publication.

Francisca Magdalena, in addition to her important work controlling traffic, is also known as the most beautiful Transit woman in the city for a statuesque figure which even generates ‘good old’ envy from those who watch his videos on the Chinese platform.

In other TikTok posts, the Sinaloa native has revealed that there are those who come to give her chocolates, flowers or say nice words to her while she does her job as a public agent.

The admiration for the woman goes far beyond her important work taking care of pedestrians mainly in the Historic Center, since she has ventured into social networks creating content that usually receives good acceptance from her followers.

