The French Camino de Santiago, a route with many centuries of history that has guided pilgrims from France to the mystical Santiago de Compostelacapital of Galicia, passes through many Galician municipalities, each of them with a rich history, a vibrant culture and traditions that have endured over time.

More than just a pilgrimage route, The Camino is a space for meeting, reflection and personal growth, leaving a deep mark on the culture and history of Spain.

Known as the Jacobean itinerary par excellence, the French Way has enjoyed international recognition since It was described in the year 1135 in the Codex Calixtinus, an essential text for the Camino de Santiago. Book V of this codex is presented as an authentic medieval guide for pilgrims heading to Santiago de Compostela. It details the sections of the French Wayproviding detailed information about the shrines along the route, hospitality, local customs, food, fountains and other practical aspects vital to walkers.

Attributed to French clergyman Aymeric Picaudthis guide reflects the political-religious desire to promote the Compostela sanctuary and facilitate its access. The creation of this book coincided with the rise of pilgrimages and the French Way, which reached their greatest affluence in the Middle Ages.

Santiago de Compostela, the desired destination

At that time, Santiago de Compostela became the desired destination for pilgrims from various parts of the Christian world. This itinerary has endured throughout the centuries, and today, The French Way continues to attract thousands of pilgrimskeeping alive its tradition and spiritual relevance. When entering Galicia from the province of León, There are some of the most beautiful towns that the mythical French Camino de Santiago crosses.





O Cebreiro, the pallozas and the legend of the Holy Grail

This small town, which is located on the Camino de Santiago in Lugo, is characterized by its traditional pallozas. Wikipedia/SanchoPanzaXXI

O Cebreiro, located in the province of Lugo, It is the first important stop on the route of the French Camino de Santiago as it enters Galicia.

This picturesque town, with its old pallozas and the pre-Romanesque church of Santa María, captures the essence of the most traditional Galicia. The legend of the appearance of the Holy Grail in this place adds a mystical element to the experience.





Triacastela, union of several pilgrimage routes

Triacastela Triacastela City Council

Triacastela, whose name refers to “three castles”is a place where multiple pilgrimage routes converge. Its three main paths intertwine, transforming this municipality into a melting pot of cultures and experiences. Pilgrims arriving in Triacastela experience warm Galician hospitality in its hostels and enjoy the beauty of its mountainous landscapes.

Samos and the deepest Galicia

Monastery of Saint Julian. tourism.gal

Samos It is known for its impressive Monastery of Saint Julian of Samos, an architectural jewel that stands majestically among lush green landscapes. Founded in the 6th century, this Benedictine monastery has witnessed the tumultuous history of the region and houses a notable library with valuable manuscripts.





In addition, Samos enchants with its cobblestone streets, its traditional stone houses and a calm atmosphere that invites visitors to immerse themselves in the authenticity of the deepest Galicia.

Sarria, medieval walls and strategic point

The Camino de Santiago from Sarria, the most recommended to do with children Europa Press

Sarria, A key place on the Camino de Santiago, it is the starting point for many pilgrims seeking to obtain the Compostela. The church of Santa Mariña, with its medieval walls, and the Monastery of La Magdalena, reflect the rich history of Sarria. Jacobean tradition is present in every corner, from its cobbled streets to the conversations with local residents.

Paradela, landscapes of green fields

Paradela captures the rural essence of Galicia. Its landscapes, full of green fields and forests, convey a deep serenity, while the traditional stone houses tell stories of bygone eras.

Portomarín, crossed by the Miño River

A group of pilgrims in Portomarín, Lugo, in an archive image. Europa Press

Portomarín, located on the banks of the Miño River, has a unique history. The old Portomarín was submerged in the 1960s for the construction of a reservoir, which led to many of its buildings being meticulously moved and rebuilt in a new location. The result is a harmonious mix of ancient and modern, with the church of Saint Nicholas as a symbol of this transformation.

Monterroso and its rural charm

Cows in Monterroso (Lugo) Communication II Agrogay da Ulloa Festival

Monterroso captivates with its rural charm. surrounded by lush landscapes and rolling hillsits cobbled streets and cozy squares invite you to stroll, while the traditional architecture reveals the rich history of the region. A haven of peace that reveals the authenticity of Galicia.





Palas de Rei, with a castle and surrounded by forests

Church of San Tirso in Palas de Rei, French Camino de Santiago. Laszlo Konya

Palas de Rei, wrapped up in lush forests and green meadows, provides a serene experience to pilgrims. Its medieval castle and the church of San Tirso They are historical treasures that take visitors back to ancient times. The warmth of its inhabitants and the abundance of its natural environment make Palas de Rei an exceptional stop on the Camino.

Melide and her delicious Galician-style octopus

Galician-style octopus in the town of Melide Melide Tourism Website

Melide, known for his Galician-style octopus, It is a delight for the senses. This town in the province of A Coruña is famous for its gastronomic tradition, which pilgrims can enjoy in its numerous restaurants and grocery stores. The St. Mary’s Church and the roman bridge about him Furelos River They add historical appeal to this charming town.

Arzúa and his cheese

A granary on the stage of the French Camino de Santiago towards Arzúa. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arzúa, known for its homonymous cheese, It stands as a symbol of the agricultural wealth of Galicia. In this town, pilgrims immerse themselves in green fields dotted with farms and villages. The church of Santiago and the chapel of A Magdalena provide a spiritual touch to this bucolic landscape.

O Pino, green fields and stone constructions

O Pino, for its part, encapsulates the calm and authentic essence of the region. It presents itself as a serene corner imbued with history and nature. With his green fields and old stone buildingsthis town offers a deep connection with Galician roots.

A pilgrim in the Obradeiro square in Santiago de Compostela Soloviova

Travel through the Galician towns in the French Camino de Santiago It is not just a pilgrimage, it is a journey through the centuries. Each town tells a unique story, offers a different cultural perspective and opens a window to the traditions and customs that define Galicia.

On this route, the past merges with the present, and pilgrims become witnesses of the wealth that emanates from the land and the people who give life to the French Camino de Santiago.

