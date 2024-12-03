The year 2024 is coming to an end and there is no better way to celebrate Christmas than to go away. rural getaway for Spain this December, before welcoming 2025. Therefore, National Geographic has selected the best town from all over the country to enjoy a weekend of tranquility, and the one chosen is none other than the wonderful town of Pedraza, in the province of Segovia.

This beautiful town in Castilla y León is included in the prestigious list of ‘Most beautiful towns in Spain’, and is located just over half an hour from the city of Segovia and just an hour and a half from Madrid. Therefore, Pedraza is the ideal rural destination to do some rural tourism, and this villa “has managed to paralyze time”, according to National Geographic: entering intramurals is traveling to the Middle Ages.

What to see in Pedraza, the medieval jewel of Segovia

Pedraza Castle illuminated. Jesus Noguera Fernandez

The Villa Gate It is the only opening in the medieval walls of the town, and once crossed, tourists will discover a street network full of wonders of the Middle Ages, from the numerous noble houses erected thanks to the proliferation of the wool sector until its spectacular Plaza Mayor portico, which is reached from the entrance of the town through Calle Real.

After visiting the Church of Saint John the Baptist in the square itself and discover the charming corners of the neighboring places, such as Íscar Street, it is time to head down Main Street to discover the jewel in the crown of Pedraza, which is none other than its medieval castle from the 13th century. All the medieval architectural heritage makes Pedraza a essential rural destination, and that is why it is one of those towns in Spain to which you have to travel at least once in your life.

Street in the medieval town of Pedraza. SAMI AUVINEN

Furthermore, Pedraza is one of the best towns to start an excursion to the Sickles of the Duratón River, so nature lovers will also be able to enjoy this beautiful municipality of Segovia. Medieval buildings, an incredible natural environment and unusual tranquility await you in this spectacular town that is the best to make a rural tourism getaway in December, according to National Geographic.





How to get to Pedraza

To get to Pedraza from the city of Madrid, you have to take the AP-6 (Northwest Highway), and after the municipality of El Espinar, exit through the AP-61 and then surround the city of Segovia along the SG-20. Finally, you have to take the N-110 for several kilometers to finally face the SG-P 2322. The journey is an hour and a half.

